Bristol City vs Walsall predictions, 15-4 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

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Bristol City vs Walsall kick-off, date & TV info

Date Thursday, August 6

Kick-off 7.45pm

Venue Ashton Gate, Bristol

Competition EFL Cup first round

TV Sky Sports+

Michael Skubala and Lee Grant make their competitive bows as managers of their new clubs when Bristol City and Walsall kick off round one of the EFL Cup at Ashton Gate on Thursday.

Skubala can expect a rousing reception on his first outing in charge of Championship side City while Lee Grant is back in the dugout at Walsall, five months after he was fired by Huddersfield.

Bristol City vs Walsall betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Bristol City to win & over 2.5 goals

1pt Evs Coral, Ladbrokes

New Robins boss Michael Skubala has signed a stack of new forwards as he seeks to up the club's goal output.

Against a Walsall side who will be open under Lee Grant but look undercooked, the hosts could enjoy a field day.

Bristol City vs Walsall preview

New Bristol City boss Michael Skubala is spoiled for choice up front and that spells danger for Walsall in the sides’ EFL Cup first-round encounter on Thursday evening.

There is no guarantee that Skubala will perm the right attack­ing formation or personnel for this curtain-raiser, but it is hard not to be optimistic that the man who stunned League One with Lincoln last term will get it right.

Ex-Leeds frontman Sam Greenwood looked a canny signing, while Jed Wallace from West Brom was another excellent piece of business.

But then came the trump cards as Lorent Tolaj arrived from Plymouth and Dom Ballard from Leyton Orient, two strikers who combined for 41 goals in League One last season.

It is no wonder City fans are feeling good about the upcoming campaign and those same supporters should feel positive that they can see off their League Two guests.

Lee Grant has replaced Mat Sadler with the express intention of winning promotion but also making the Saddlers better to watch.

Grant himself has admitted it might take time, and four pre-season friendlies without even finding the net certainly says there is work to be done.

He and Walsall need Andy Dallas, Southend’s top scorer last season, to hit the ground running but shackling City’s defence is a serious challenge.

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Bristol City vs Walsall Bet Builder

Scott Twine anytime goalscorer

City are a better team with 11-goal Twine in it and the 27-year-old can mark the season-opener with a goal.

Under 11 corners

Sixty-one per cent of City's games last term yielded no more than ten corners and punters should expect a low corner count this early in the season.

Bristol City to win in 90 minutes

City, who are two divisions higher than Walsall, can stamp their class by seeing off the Saddlers inside 90 minutes.

Pays out at 15/4 with bet365

Key stats for Bristol City vs Walsall

Bristol City averaged 4.7 corners per home game in the Championship last term - only Oxford and Hull won fewer home flag-kicks

Walsall have been knocked out in round one of the EFL Cup in six of the last nine seasons

Both teams scored in 21 of City’s 46 games last season - only Stoke (20) had fewer games with both teams finding the net

Walsall have won just five of their 25 matches since Boxing Day

Bristol City vs Walsall betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Bristol City 4-11 Walsall 13-2 Draw 15-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Bristol City vs Walsall team news and predicted line-ups

Bristol City

Forwards Emil Riis and Yu Hirakawa are doubts, which should mean a debut for newest recruit Dom Ballard. Luke McNally is also still out.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Tickle; Tanner, Dickie, Eissat, Pring; Randell, Knight; Horvat, Twine, Greenwood; Tolaj.

Subs: Atkinson, Yah, Wallace, Bird, Thelwell, Bell, Ballard.

Walsall

Midfielder Alex Pattison is out for the Saddlers. Defenders Rico Browne and James Connolly have returned to training.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Ward; Hancock, Leak, Burke, Ahui; Sprangler, Moore, Simper, Adomah; Dallas, Pressley.

Subs: Skura, Browne, Connolly, Clarke, Maher, Smith, Sodje.

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FAQs

When is Bristol City vs Walsall in the EFL Cup?

Bristol City vs Walsall takes place on Thursday, August 6 and kicks off at 7.45pm BST.

Where is Bristol City vs Walsall being played?

The venue for the game is Ashton Gate in Bristol.

Where can I watch Bristol City vs Walsall ?

Sky Sports+ is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Bristol City vs Walsall ?

Hosts Bristol City are the 4-11 favourites to win, Walsall are 13-2 and the draw is 15-4 with bet365.

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