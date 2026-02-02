Arsenal vs Chelsea: EFL Cup semi-final predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Arsenal vs Chelsea kick-off, date & TV info

Date Tuesday, February 3

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Emirates Stadium, London

Competition EFL Cup

TV ITV1 & Sky Sports Main Event

Arsenal are in the driving seat of their EFL Cup semi-final showdown with Chelsea following a thrilling 3-2 victory at Stamford Bridge in January and the Premier League leaders will be looking to stamp their authority in the second leg at the Emirates Stadium.

However, the Blues have looked positive in the early days of Liam Rosenior's tenure and will be in high spirits following a five-game winning run, including Saturday's 3-2 victory at home to West Ham which has kept them in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

Arsenal vs Chelsea betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

2pts 23-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Best player bet

Marc Cucurella to be shown a card

2-1 general

Longshot

Enzo Fernandez anytime goalscorer

6-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Arsenal vs Chelsea preview

A 3-2 win at Stamford Bridge has Arsenal in the ascendancy in their EFL Cup semi-final but the Premier League leaders may not have things all their own way at the Emirates.

The Gunners have not won the EFL Cup since 1993 and, while the Premier League and Champions League will be top priority for Mikel Arteta, they will fancy their chances of claiming some early-season silverware.

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez made errors that contributed to two of Arsenal's three goals in the first leg as the Gunners again caused problems from set pieces and crosses, but an Alejandro Garnacho brace has the Blues still in the hunt.

That remains Chelsea’s only defeat under Liam Rosenior - the Blues have won six of his seven matches including their come-from-behind 3-2 success at home to West Ham on Saturday.

Arsenal, meanwhile, cruised to a 4-0 victory against Leeds at Elland Road to move six points clear at the Premier League summit but that was only a third clean sheet in their last 12 games and Chelsea have the attacking talent to make them sweat.

The Gunners have been involved in five-goal thrillers in their last two home games, overcoming Kairat Almaty 3-2 in the Champions League after they were beaten by Manchester United by the same scoreline in the Premier League.

Both teams have scored in eight of their last ten matches at the Emirates and Chelsea’s need for a win should ensure a repeat of the first-leg scenario.

The Blues have reeled off five straight wins since that opening-leg loss but they needed a dramatic turnaround at home to the Hammers on Saturday, when they trailed 2-0 at half-time before an inspiring fightback.

That victory came straight after another 3-2 win at Napoli in the Champions League, which means both teams have scored in 11 of their last 13 matches, and there is no point in them resting on their laurels.

The opening salvo saw 27 shots, with each team registering five or more efforts on target, and the attacking talent on show should provide much more of the same.

Card calling for Cucurella

This season’s two meetings between Arsenal and Chelsea have been heated affairs, each featuring eight cards, and this could be another busy evening for referee Peter Bankes.

Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella was booked on both of those occasions and, while Bukayo Saka could miss out, Noni Madueke’s pace will still pose plenty of problems.

The Spanish international has been carded in three of his last seven appearances and he made two fouls after being introduced from the bench at half-time in the weekend win over West Ham.

Fernandez can continue to shine

Goals look assured given the state of the tie and Enzo Fernandez is a big price to get on the scoresheet having scored in three consecutive games.

Chelsea’s World Cup-winning midfielder is really starting to come to the boil and has scored eight goals in 23 Premier League appearances, while he also netted twice in this season’s Champions League and once in the FA Cup.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Bet Builder

Both teams to score

A 3-2 win for Arsenal at Stamford Bridge should ensure an open encounter at the Emirates and both teams have scored in 11 of Chelsea's last 13 outings.

Marc Cucurella to be shown a card

The Chelsea left-back has been booked in five of his previous nine appearances against the Gunners including both games this season.

Over 5.5 cards

There have been 15 yellow cards and one red in the two meetings between these clubs and this should be another heated encounter.

Pays out at 7-1 with bet365

Key stats for Arsenal vs Chelsea

♦ Both teams have scored in eight of Arsenal's last ten fixtures at home

♦ Six of Arsenal's last seven matches have gone over 3.5 goals

♦ Both teams have scored in five of the last seven rivalries

♦ Chelsea have won six of their seven matches under Liam Rosenior

♦ Both teams have scored in 11 of Chelsea's last 13 outings

Arsenal vs Chelsea betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on Arsenal vs Chelsea in the EFL Cup. Here are the latest odds for Tuesday's match.

Market Odds Arsenal 8-13 Chelsea 7-2 Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Arsenal vs Chelsea team news and predicted line-ups

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka is a doubt and Mikel Merino could miss the rest of the season due to a foot injury. Teenage talent Max Dowman remains out.

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Arrizabalaga; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Odegaard, Martinelli; Gyokeres.

Subs: Trossard, Eze, White, Jesus, Havertz, Lewis-Skelly, Norgaard, Calafiori.

Chelsea

Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo, Dario Essugo and Romeo Lavia remain sidelined while Jamie Gittens is unlikely to feature having limped off the first half of Saturday’s win over West Ham.

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Pedro; Delap.

Subs: Garnacho, Hato, Gusto, Badiashile, Acheampong, Guiu, Santos, Estevao

FAQs

When is Arsenal vs Chelsea ?

The EFL Cup semi-final second leg between Arsenal and Chelsea takes place on Tuesday, February 3 and kicks off at 8pm GMT.

Where is Arsenal vs Chelsea being played?

The venue for the game is the Emirates Stadium, north London, England.

Where can I watch Arsenal vs Chelsea ?

ITV1 and Sky Sports Main Event are showing the second leg of Arsenal and Chelsea's EFL Cup semi-final live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Arsenal vs Chelsea ?

Arsenal are 8-13 to win, Chelsea are a 7-2 chance and the draw is 14-5 (Paddy Power).

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.