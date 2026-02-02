Arsenal vs Chelsea kick-off, date & TV info

Date Tuesday, February 3

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Emirates Stadium, London

Competition EFL Cup

TV ITV1 & Sky Sports Main Event

A 3-2 win for Arsenal away at Stamford Bridge has the Gunners in a controlling position of this EFL Cup semi-final tie, but Chelsea will still believe they have what it takes to complete a turnaround and they are on a five-match winning streak.

Recording victory at the Emirates Stadium won't be easy as Premier League leaders Arsenal have lost only one of their 18 home games this season. But Chelsea are in confident spirits after Saturday's come-from-behind 3-2 win over West Ham and have the attacking talent to serve it up to Mikel Arteta's men.

With so much firepower on show, these London giants could produce another high-octane cup clash and Aaron Ashley has picked out three selections for a Bet Builder which pays out at 7-1 with bet365.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Bet Builder tips

Both teams to score

Marc Cucurella to be shown a card

Over 5.5 cards

Price guide 7-1

Attacks to shine at the Emirates

The opening leg at Stamford Bridge resulted in a 3-2 win for Arsenal, with both teams creating plenty of chances, and Chelsea's need for a win could ensure another free-scoring encounter.

Both teams have scored in eight of Arsenal's last ten home games, the latest of which was another 3-2 win against Kairat Almaty in the Champions League, and the shackles were truly off in Saturday's 4-0 victory at Leeds.

Chelsea, meanwhile, stretched their winning run under Liam Rosenior to five with Saturday's 3-2 victory at home to West Ham and both teams have scored in 11 of their last 13 matches.

Cucurella could collect another card

Recent meetings between these clubs have been fiery and Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella looks a leading card candidate even despite Bukayo Saka's likely absence.

Cucurella is prone to committing niggly fouls, as well as being known for a spot of diving, and he has been booked in five of his previous nine appearances against the Gunners which includes both meetings this season.

The Spanish international has been carded in three of his last seven Chelsea appearances and may struggle to evade the attention of referee Peter Bankes, who dished out six yellow cards and a red in the Blues' 2-1 loss at Fulham at the start of January.

Bankes set for a busy evening

There have been 15 yellow cards and one red in the two meetings between these sides this season, so it could be wise to expect another heated affair and a busy evening on the horizon for Bankes.

There is no point in Chelsea sitting back as they bid to complete the turnaround and, having racked up 55 yellows and five reds in 24 Premier League matches, they are the worst disciplined side in the English top-flight.

