EFL Championship Betting Offer: Bag £40 in Free Bets for Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City on Sky Sports on Friday Night
The weekend gets underway early, with Sheffield Wednesday hosting Birmingham City under the Hillsborough lights on Friday night.
Danny Rohl's Owls have had their resurgence checked and are fighting for their lives after last weekend's heavy defeat to fellow strugglers Huddersfield.
This is a must-win game for the hosts, who currently find themselves eight points adrift of Championship safety.
To get you up for the Championship, BetMGM are are offering a £40 free football acca bet on all of this weekend's fixtures.
Grab your £40 BetMGM football free bet acca bonus here.
Championship schedule starting February 9 including Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City
Here's the full schedule of the weekend's Championship action, with details of which matches are televised. You can claim a £40 BetMGM free bet here to spend on these matches:
Friday, February 9 2024
- 8.00pm - Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City (Sky Sports)
Saturday, February 10 2024
- 12.30pm - Ipswich Town v West Bromwich Albion (Sky Sports)
- 3.00pm - Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City
- 3.00pm - Cardiff City v Preston North End
- 3.00pm - Hull City v Swansea City
- 3.00pm - Leeds v Rotherham United
- 3.00pm - Middlesbrough v Bristol City
- 3.00pm - QPR v Norwich City
- 3.00pm - Southampton v Huddersfield Town
- 3.00pm - Sunderland v Plymouth Argyle
- 3.00pm - Watford v Leicester City
Sunday, February 11 2024
- 12.00pm - Coventry City v Millwall (Sky Sports)
Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets for the Championship
Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on the Championship this weekend.
- Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up
- Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details
- Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)
- Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account
- Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs
BetMGM Championship betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.
- New customers only
- Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horse racing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football
- Seven-day expiry
- Exclusions apply
- Stakes are not returned
- Further T&Cs apply
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 8 February 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 15:00, 8 February 2024
