Doncaster v Everton predictions, betting odds and tips: Nervous night in store for Toffees

Where to watch Doncaster v Everton

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 8pm Wednesday

Best bet

Under 2.5 goals

1pt 6-5 BoyleSports

Doncaster v Everton odds

Doncaster 15-2

Everton 2-5

Draw 4-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Doncaster v Everton team news

Doncaster

Rovers have reported no fresh injury concerns and could be unchanged from Saturday's 2-1 loss to MK Dons.

Everton

Sean Dyche looks certain to shuffle his pack but his options are limited with Alex Iwobi, Seamus Coleman, Dele Alli, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dwight McNeil all ruled out.

Doncaster v Everton predictions

Everton fans will have probably expected another difficult season, but no goals in their opening three league games has only heightened the feeling that this could be the year they drop out of the Premier League.

An EFL Cup game against the side who prop up the Football League might usually be seen as a great chance to rectify that, but it could be a nervy night for Sean Dyche's Toffees at Doncaster.

Injuries have played their part in a worrying opening to the campaign but Everton's goal-shy nature is hardly new. They scored just 34 times last term and five of the 18 league goals they notched on the road came in a single game at Brighton.

Dutch forward Arnaut Danjuma has at least looked bright with nine efforts on goal in just over one-and-a-half games, but confidence is sure to be low as they face up to another campaign of struggle.

Doncaster have taken just one point from their five league games this term but Grant McCann's team did claim Championship side Hull's scalp in the previous round of this competition, coming from behind to claim a victory.

This is a free shot for League Two Rovers but defending will be a priority for a team who have already conceded 12 goals.

That statistic should set alarm bells ringing, but the Toffees look unlikely to fly out of the blocks and any sort of win will do for the Merseysiders, particularly as they have another crunch league game against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Consequently, there could be some value in backing under 2.5 goals because, despite Rovers' league position, this is unlikely to be a straightforward assignment for the Toffees.

Key stat

Everton have scored more than once in just four of their last 31 games.

Probable teams

Doncaster (5-3-2): Lawlor; Sotona, Olowu, Wood, Senior, Maxwell; Broadbent, Bailey, Rowe; Ironside, Faal

Subs: Westbrooke, Molyneux, Roberts, Goodman, Faulkner, Long, Jones

Everton (4-1-4-1): Lonergan; Patterson, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye; Garner, Doucoure, Onana, Dobbin; Danjuma

Subs: Chermiti, Cannon, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Young, Maupay, Onyango

