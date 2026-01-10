Derby vs Leeds predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Derby vs Leeds kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, January 11

Kick-off Midday

Venue Pride Park, Derby

Competition FA Cup third round

TV Live on TNT Sports 2

Leeds have had a profitable few weeks in their battle against Premier League relegation and they can put their survival efforts on the back-burner this weekend as they travel to Championship Derby in the FA Cup third round.

Their hosts need to find some rhythm if they are to make ground in the second-tier playoff race, but the Rams will be hoping to repeat their New Year's Day victory over Middlesbrough when they entertain the Yorkshire side at Pride Park for a high-noon Sunday showdown.

Derby vs Leeds betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Both teams to score

2pts 19-20 bet365

Best player bet

Lukas Nmecha to score at any time

2-1 bet365

Longshot

Wilfried Gnonto to be shown a card

6-1 bet365

Derby vs Leeds preview

The FA Cup third round brings a dilemma for many managers as they juggle both the importance and the relentless schedule of their league campaigns, and one boss who has plenty to think about is Leeds manager Daniel Farke.

The Elland Road gaffer may not have envisaged his team entering the old competition in such a position of relative Premier League strength following promotion – they are eight points ahead of third-from-bottom West Ham – but no chickens will be counted yet, which means some of the supporting cast should get a runout when they head to Derby.

Their results have to be respected over the last few weeks. The Whites have earned two draws against champions Liverpool and were well worth a 1-1 home draw with Manchester United.

Add to that a 1-1 draw at Brentford, which many of the leading lights were unable to emulate, and you have a team who are entitled to be positive about the second half of the campaign.

Farke needs to rally the troops after they conceded two goals in injury-time to lose 4-3 at Newcastle on Wednesday and the fact the Yorkshire outfit have failed to win any of their last eight away games will give Derby hope they can cause an upset.

The Rams sit 13th in the Championship and need to kick on if their season is not going to peter out into a mid-table anticlimax.

The absence of top goalscorer Carlton Morris since November has not helped in that regard and while they claimed a notable scalp when beating promotion-chasing Middlesbrough on New Year's Day, their only other success in their last nine games has come against tailed-off Sheffield Wednesday.

The extent to which they challenge Leeds could depend on how much tinkering the visiting manager engages in, so a more sensible betting angle may be to go for goals at both ends.

That has happened in all but one of Leeds's last 11 games and in all but two of Derby's last 14 and the degree of freedom with which the away team can play should ensure we are treated to an open encounter.

Great chance for Nmecha to rediscover scoring touch

This could be a big afternoon for Leeds striker Lukas Nmecha, who has seen his progress hampered first by a hamstring injury and then the form of teammate Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

He has consequently found himself on the outside looking in, but this is a good chance for him to show he is still about and find the net, particularly after scoring in successive games against Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Manchester City before injury struck in November.

Gnonto's enthusiasm may get better of him

Leeds wideman Wilfried Gnonto will be disappointed at a lack of opportunities at Elland Road this season, but he could get a start on Sunday and that frustration could come to fore.

The Italian has had four starts this term and been booked twice, so there is a chance that his enthusiasm to do well could get the better of him and he may pick up another yellow card.

Derby vs Leeds Bet Builder

Patrick Agyemang to have two or more shots on target

The Derby striker has had to step up following Carlton Morris's injury and has had a shot on target in each of his last ten appearances, so take a chance he can have more than one against Daniel Farke's side.

Over 2.5 goals

There have been at least three goals in ten of Derby's last 14 matches and Leeds were involved in a seven-goal thriller at Newcastle on Wednesday.

Over 9.5 corners

Pride Park has seen an average of 11 corners per Championship game this season, the third largest of any second-tier ground, so we could reach a double-figure number of flag-kicks.

Pays out at 9-1 with bet365

Key stats for Derby vs Leeds

♦ Derby have kept two clean sheets in their last 14 outings

♦ The Rams have scored exactly one goal in eight of their last nine games

♦ Leeds have failed to win any of their last eight away matches

♦ Both teams have scored in ten of Leeds's last 11 matches

♦ Leeds have lost just one of their last nine games against Derby

Derby vs Leeds betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on Derby vs Leeds in the FA Cup third round. Here are the latest odds for Sunday's match.

Market Odds Derby 7-2 Leeds 3-4 Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Derby vs Leeds team news and predicted line-ups

Derby

Top goalscorer Carlton Morris remains sidelined with an ankle problem and David Ozoh is also out, but hopes are high that Max Johnston could be involved.

Predicted line-up (3-4-3): Zetterstrom; Langas, Sanderson, Clarke; Ward, Thompson, Clark, Elder; Brereton, Brewster, Agyemang.

Subs: Forsyth, Batth, Blackett-Taylor, Weimann, Salvesen, Travis, Adams.

Leeds

Several changes are anticipated but Daniel James is out. Jayden Bogle is doubtful, but Sean Longstaff and Sam Byram could be involved.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Darlow; Justin, Bornauw, Struijk, Byram; Gruev, Tanaka; Gnonto, Piroe, Harrison; Nmecha.

Subs: Calvert-Lewin, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Rodon, Aaronsen, Stach, Okafor.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £50 In Bet Builder Free Bets When You Place A £10 Bet NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Lengthen the chances of your free Bet Builders with Super Sub CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

FAQs for Derby vs Leeds

When is Derby vs Leeds in the FA Cup third round?

Derby vs Leeds takes place on Sunday January 11 and kicks-off at midday.

Where is Derby vs Leeds being played?

The venue for the game is Pride Park, Derby.

Where can I watch Derby vs Leeds ?

TNT Sports 2 is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Derby vs Leeds ?

Derby are 7-2 to win, Leeds are a 3-4 chance, with the draw 5-2 (Paddy Power).

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.