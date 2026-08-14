Dan Childs: Our resident EFL expert has five tips for the opening Saturday of the 2026-27 season  

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Best Saturday EFL bets

All matches kick off from 12.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Huddersfield

3pts 13-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Charlton draw no bet

2pts 20-23 BoyleSports

Leyton Orient draw no bet

2pts 6-5 bet365

MK Dons draw no bet

2pts 6-4 bet365

Draw in York vs Bristol Rovers

1pt 23-10 Coral, Power

Dan Childs's Saturday EFL acca



Norwich 19-20

Huddersfield 8-13

Plymouth 11-10

Colchester 19-10

£1 acca returns £19.24 with bet365

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Dan Childs's EFL predictions

Huddersfield vs AFC Wimbledon

League One heavyweights Huddersfield have finished tenth and ninth since their relegation from the Championship in 2024, but they look ready to make a concerted push for a return to the second tier this season.

There are some big hitters in League One, none more so than relegated pair Leicester and Sheffield Wednesday, but Huddersfield seem to be flying under the radar in the ante-post markets.

American owner Kevin Nagle has backed manager Martin Drury in the transfer market and the Terriers made some early moves in the transfer window this summer. The arrival of striker Ashley Fletcher from Blackpool and a double raid on Dutch club Excelsior for right-back Ilian Bronckhorst and winger Derensili Sanches Fernandes are particularly eye-catching.

Ex-Peterborough midfielder Archie Collins was snapped up on a free transfer on Thursday, further increasing the hopes of Huddersfield's supporters.

Collins was a reported transfer target for a couple of Championship clubs so his capture is another indication of Huddersfield's ambition as they embark on their first full season under Drury.

A top-two finish is not out of the question and they can take advantage of an attractive opening league game against a potential relegation candidate.

AFC Wimbledon finished last season just four points above the bottom four, having lost seven of their final eight fixtures.

Johnnie Jackson remains at the helm but the Wombles look short of quality and could be exposed in a testing opener in West Yorkshire.

Charlton vs Derby

Preparations for the new season have been far from smooth for Derby County.

The Rams seemed set for a change of ownership but a takeover headed by Saudi Arabian billionaire Turki Alalshikh collapsed on Monday.

The boardroom upheaval seems to have affected John Eustace's summer plans and it leaves the Derby manager in a tricky position as he tries to build a side capable of improving on last season's eighth-place finish.

Eustace spoke candidly of the need for fresh faces after watching his team lose 2-1 to Championship new boys Lincoln in the EFL Cup last Saturday. And while the subsequent capture of Alex Mowatt from West Brom is a start, there is recognition that more recruits are required.

While Derby are likely to be among the busier shoppers towards the end of the window, Charlton are in a more settled state as they seek to continue their steady progress under Nathan Jones.

The Addicks fulfilled their main aim for last season by consolidating second-tier status and the challenge for the Addicks is to now push higher up the division.

Charlton beat Watford 1-0 at home on the opening day of last season and could make another winning start against the Rams.

Leyton Orient vs Sheffield Wednesday

Leyton Orient were dragged into a League One relegation battle last season, so they will be determined to do a lot better this term.

O's boss Richie Wellens often spoke of a lack of squad depth during an underwhelming 2025-26 campaign, but he was much more content last weekend after Orient's 2-0 home win over Oxford in the EFL Cup.

Wellens' side have been handed a fascinating league opener against a new-look Sheffield Wednesday side who are eager to move forward after years of off-field turmoil.

The Owls can look forward to a much brighter future in time but their trip to the capital could be a reality check.

OUT NOW – THE BIG KICK-OFF

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Oxford vs MK Dons

Oxford and MK Dons were two divisions apart just a few months ago but they will meet at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday on an equal standing.

MK Dons head coach Paul Warne is targeting another strong season after bolstering his squad in a variety of positions.

Back-to-back promotions are a possibility for the Dons, but a trickier season may be in store for Oxford and their new manager Aaron Ramsey, who has a few issues to address.

Oxford were brushed aside by Leyton Orient in the EFL Cup first round and a confident Dons outfit look odds-against value in the draw-no-bet market.

York vs Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers have attracted plenty of attention in the ante-post markets but they should not take an opening-day trip to promoted York lightly.

Steve Evans has continued to strengthen his Bristol Rovers squad, despite orchestrating ten wins from their final 12 league matches last season.

However, York are another side who are accustomed to winning.

The National League champions were promoted with 108 points from 46 fixtures, yet they took the controversial decision to replace the architect of their title win, Stuart Maynard, with Scott Lindsey a few weeks ago.

Only time will tell if the Minstermen's board got that right, but they start life at the new level with a confident, competent squad and can pick up a point from their League Two opener.

Norwich vs West Brom Bet Builder predictions

Norwich to win

Norwich have won 17 of 26 competitive matches in 2026 and their stellar year can continue with a home victory over West Brom.

Mohamed Toure anytime goalscorer

Toure has notched ten times in 12 Norwich appearances and could be a difference-maker this weekend.

Both teams to score

West Brom have become a more positive side under James Morrison and they bag a consolation at Carrow Road.

Pays out at 11-2 with bet365

Read more on the EFL:

Dan Childs: Our resident EFL expert has five tips for the opening Saturday of the 2026-27 season

'They look a class apart from their second-tier rivals' – Dan Childs's ante-post tips

Notts County vs Leicester predictions, 12-1 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

Sheffield United vs Birmingham predictions, 7-1 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

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