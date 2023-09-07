Cyprus v Scotland predictions, betting odds and tips: Scots can maintain unblemished record

Where to watch Cyprus v Scotland

Scotland and under 3.5 goals

Cyprus v Scotland odds

Cyprus 10-1 Scotland 3-10 Draw 4-1

Cyprus v Scotland team news

Cyprus

Sanfrecce Hiroshima striker Pieros Sotiriou is the best known player in the squad and is available to lead the line. No fresh injuries have been reported.

Scotland

Injured pair Liam Kelly and Elliot Anderson have had to withdraw from the squad.

Cyprus v Scotland predictions

Scotland are in a fantastic position to qualify for next summer's European Championship after winning their opening four qualifiers, and they can edge a step closer to to the finals by defeating Cyprus in Larnaca on Friday night.

Steve Clarke's side are undoubtedly superior to the Cypriots, who are propping up Group A after losing their first three games, but they will need to master tricky conditions in the eastern Mediterranean with evening temperatures forecasted to touch 30C.

Cyprus's players will be more accustomed to playing in such stifling conditions but they may simply lack the quality to offer up a serious challenge to the Scots.

Striker Pieros Sotiriou is the most well known player in the Cypriot squad but only two of his 12 international goals have been scored since the end of 2019.

Attacking midfielder Grigoris Kastanos plys his trade for Serie A outfit Salernitana, but there is a general lack of top-level talent in Temuri Ketsbaia's squad, who have lost their last four competitive internationals.

The Cypriots have failed to find the net in three of their last five home games and they may struggle to unlock the stubborn Scots, who have conceded just once in qualifying.

Scotland look stronger in all areas and motivation will be extremely high as Clarke's men seek to strengthen their grip on the group.

They hold an eight-point lead at the top, although the second half of the campaign will be tougher with three of the remaining four fixtures away from home.

Beating Cyprus should be well within their capabilities but Scotland are not a team used to scoring bundles of goals and there are doubts over the sharpness of two of their strikers, Lyndon Dykes and Che Adams.

QPR's Dykes has missed the last three weeks due to injury while Southampton ace Adams has started just one of five Championship fixtures this term.

On a sweltering night, Scotland might be made to sweat a little, but they should get the job done and backing an away win and under 3.5 goals looks the way to go.

Key stat

Cyprus's last six home games have all featured no more than three goals.

Probable teams

Cyprus (5-4-1): Mall; Antoniou, Gogic, Laifis, Ioannou, Correia; Charalampous, Kousoulos, Kyriakou, Kastanos; Sotiriou.

Scotland (3-5-1-1): Gunn; Porteous, Hendry, Tierney; Hickey, McTominay, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson; McGinn; Adams.

