Crystal Palace vs Manchester United prediction, betting tips and odds: Eagles can dent United's European aspirations

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

You can watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United in the Premier League at 8pm on Monday May 6, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Match prediction & best bets

Crystal Palace

1pt 13-10 general

Jean-Philippe Mateta to score at any time

1pt 15-8 bet365

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United odds

Crystal Palace 13-10

Manchester United 19-10

Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United predictions

Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has branded some of areas of the club as a disgrace after witnessing extreme levels of untidiness in their IT offices and youth-team dressing rooms, and standards have not been much better on the pitch for the senior side, either.

Ratcliffe described United as an elite sporting organisation but an underwhelming season threatens to finish with a whimper rather than a bang for the Red Devils, who are battling a resurgent Newcastle for a spot in the Premier League's top six.

The Magpies were 4-1 winners over Burnley on Saturday, increasing the pressure on United to win their next match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday.

While Newcastle have been taking things up a gear, United find themselves in a bit of a rut, having won just one of their last seven matches in 90 minutes in all competitions.

Their solitary victory in that run was a 4-2 win over basement boys Sheffield United and they are limping towards the Premier League finishing line.

Testing home fixtures against Arsenal and top-six rivals Newcastle are still to come after this game before a trip to Brighton and Erik ten Hag's side cannot afford another slip-up.

As has been the case for the majority of the last decade, Crystal Palace find themselves in no-man's land in the Premier League, clear of relegation but set for a bottom-half finish.

That said, the future looks bright for the Eagles, who have been making strides since appointing Oliver Glasner.

The former Wolfbsurg and Eintracht Frankfurt manager's first ten games in charge have yielded four wins, three draws and three defeats.

And Palace also head into Monday's match unbeaten in their last four games, having beaten Liverpool, West Ham and Newcastle before a draw away to Fulham last Saturday.

There may be little other than pride to play for as Palace's season draws to a close but Glasner will want his side to keep playing positive, attacking football as he readies himself for a first full season in charge in 2024-25.

Palace are also looking to complete their first ever league double over Manchester United, having won the reverse fixture at Old Trafford 1-0 back in September.

A lot has changed for the Eagles since then but Selhurst Park is hardly a happy hunting ground for United, who have scored just once in their last three visits to the Croydon club.

The Red Devils are without a clean sheet in their last eight contests and they could struggle to keep tabs on an improving and confident Palace group, who can post three points at Selhurst Park.

Jean-Phillipe Mateta continues to thrive for Palace under Glasner, scoring in each of his last five home league games under the Austrian, and could be worth a bet to score at any time.

Key stat

United have lost 12 games in the Premier League this term - a 13th defeat would set a new club record.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United team news

Crystal Palace

Marc Guehi could play for the first time in two months after recovering from a knee injury while Eberechi Eze is also fit. Jefferson Lerma and Cheick Doucoure could also feature.

Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes is a doubt for United and Scott McTominay is rated touch-and-go, but Jonny Evans and Anthony Martial have returned to training. Marcus Rashford remains out along with Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane and Tyrell Malacia.

Probable teams

Crystal Palace (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Olise, Eze; Mateta.

Subs: Ward, Ayew, Lerma, Schlupp, Edouard, Doucoure, Richards.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Maguire, Dalot; Mainoo, Eriksen; Antony, Mount, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Subs: Amrabat, Martial, Diallo, McTominay, Evans, Wheatley, Forson.

Inside info

Crystal Palace

Star man Eberechi Eze

Top scorer Jean-Philippe Mateta

Penalty taker Jean-Philippe Mateta

Card magnet Jefferson Lerma

Assist ace Jean-Philippe Mateta

Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Andersen

Manchester United

Star man Rasmus Hojlund

Top scorer Rasmus Hojlund

Penalty taker Rasmus Hojlund

Card magnet Casemiro

Assist ace Alejandro Garnacho

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Maguire

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United b et builder predictions

Crystal Palace or draw double chance

Crystal Palace have found their feet under Oliver Glasner and they can extend their unbeaten streak to five matches at Selhurst Park.

Jean-Philippe Mateta to score

Jean-Philippe Mateta has sprung into life with goals in each of his last five home league games and is worth a bet to net.

Diogo Dalot to commit two or more fouls

Diogo Dalot has committed 37 fouls in the Premier League this season and could be forced into a couple of cynical challenges by Crystal Palace.

Pays out at 6-1 with bet365

