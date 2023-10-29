Coventry v West Brom predictions, betting odds and tips

Where to watch Coventry v West Brom

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 8pm

Best bet

Under 2.5 goals

1pt 4-5 Hills

Coventry v West Brom odds

Coventry 11-8

West Brom 5-2

Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Coventry v West Brom team news

Coventry

Callum O'Hare has just returned from a lengthy absence and is unlikely to start, while Liam Kelly, Jamie Allen and Kasey Palmer are all sidelined.

West Brom

Cedric Kipre is likely to miss out after sustaining a knee injury.

Coventry v West Brom predictions

Coventry finished four points better off than West Brom last term, squeezing into the Championship playoffs, but they are hovering above the drop zone before Monday's clash with the Baggies.

The Sky Blues went into the October international break having lost just two of their first 11 matches but defeats to Bristol City and Rotherham have since followed.

They drew blanks in both of those losses and a cutting edge in attack has been missing since they sold last season's top scorer Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting in the summer.

A change of ownership looms at West Brom, but that has not affected their on-field performances and Carlos Corberan's side have won three of their last five matches.

At first glance the Baggies look a good bet but Coventry have not lost on home soil in the Championship this term while Corberan's team have picked up just one league win on the road.

Instead, backing a low-scoring affair could be the way to go.

While Coventry have struggled going forwards, West Brom have been pretty resilient at the back, keeping clean sheets in five of their last six games.

Four of those fixtures have featured no more than two goals, including last Tuesday's 2-0 win over QPR at the Hawthorns.

Both meetings between these sides last season finished 1-0 and goals could again be at a premium when they lock horns at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Key stat

Five of Coventry's last six games have featured under 2.5 goals.

Probable teams

Coventry (3-4-1-2): Wilson; Latibeaudiere, McFadzean, Thomas; Van Ewijk, Eccles, Sheaf, Dasilva; Ayari; Wright, Godden.

SUBS: Binks, Sakamoto, Simms, O'Hare, Kitching, Bidwell, Lusala.

West Brom (3-4-2-1): Palmer; Pipa, Bartley, Pieters; Furlong, Chalobah, Mowatt, Phillips; Wallace, Diangana; Thomas-Asante.

SUBS: Molumby, Fellows, Taylor, Yoksulu, Higgins, Love, Shaw.

Inside info

Coventry

Star man Haji Wright

Top scorer Matt Godden

Penalty taker Matt Godden

Card magnet Joel Latibeaudiere

Assist ace Haji Wright

Set-piece aerial threat Kyle McFadzean

West Brom

Star man John Swift

Top scorer John Swift

Penalty taker Thomas-Asante

Card magnet Darnell Furlong

Assist ace Jed Wallace

Set-piece aerial threat Kyle Bartley

