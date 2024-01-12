Coventry v Leicester predictions & betting odds: Foxes can make their mark

Where to watch Coventry v Leicester

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 12.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Leicester to win & both teams to score

1pt 3-1 bet365





Coventry v Leicester predictions

A superb run featuring just one defeat in their last 11 league matches has propelled Coventry into playoff contention in the Championship but they could come unstuck against Leicester City on Saturday.

The Sky Blues have posted three wins in their last four games, profiting from the return of key midfielder Callum O'Hare from injury, but table-toppers Leicester represent a step up in class.

The Foxes have won 21 of their 26 league fixtures, establishing a ten-point buffer between themselves and second-placed Ipswich, and they are cruising towards the title and automatic promotion.

They are a solid bet to win this match, but expect a bit of fight from Coventry, who hit Oxford United for six in the FA Cup third round last time out and have scored at least twice in each of their last five matches.

A bet on a Leicester win and both teams to score should be the way to go for the game at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Key stat

Coventry have scored in each of their last 11 games in all competitions.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.