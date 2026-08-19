Tromso vs Brighton predictions, 7-1 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

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Tromso vs Brighton kick-off, date & TV info

Date Thursday, August 20

Kick-off 6pm

Venue Romssa Arena, Tromso

Competition Conference League

TV Solid Sport

Brighton get their Conference League campaign started with a trip to Tromso to face the Norwegian side in the first leg of this playoff.

The hosts last reached the league stage of a European competition in 2013-14 while it has been a two-year absence for the Seagulls.

Tromso vs Brighton betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Brighton to win & over 2.5 goals

2pts 5-4 general

Tromso vs Brighton preview

Before a ball has been kicked in the Premier League, the first English side will get their European campaign underway as Brighton visit Tromso in the first leg of this Conference League playoff.

The Seagulls finished eighth in the league last season and will be looking to add to their Europa League campaign from 2023-24 in which they reached the round of 16.

Tromso lost 4-1 on aggregate to Czech side Hradec Kralove in Europa League qualifying before sweeping aside Cluj in the last round of Conference League action, winning 7-1 on aggregate.

The hosts have the advantage of being in the middle of their domestic season, and are third in the Eliteserien, seven points behind leaders Bodo/Glimt.

However, they are likely to find the gulf in class between themselves and Brighton too large, and the Premier League outfit look set to come out on top. Tromso’s last five games have produced 25 goals and this clash is another fancied to go over 2.5.

Tromso vs Brighton Bet Builder

Brighton to win

Tromso have lost three of their last six games and may fall to another defeat against a Brighton side who have impressed in preseason.

Both teams to score

Five of the hosts' last seven matches have seen both teams score and this one could follow suit.

Diego Gomez to score at any time

Five of the Paraguayan's 11 goals for Brighton have come in cups and he looks set to start on the right flank in this one.

Pays out at 7-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Tromso vs Brighton

♦ Brighton have won five of the eight European games in their history

♦ Tromso's last five games have gone over 2.5 goals

♦ Heine Asen Larsen has 11 goals in all competitions for Tromso

Tromso vs Brighton betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Tromso 9-2 Brighton 8-15 Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Tromso vs Brighton team news and predicted line-ups

Tromso

Jens Hjerto-Dahl recently departed to Hull and is a big miss while goalkeeper Jakob Haugaard is a major doubt after coming off against Molde last time out.

Predicted line-up (3-5-2): Lauvli; Vadebu, Hien, Tonnessen; Dahlqvist, Edvardsson, Jenssen, L. Larsen, Warneryd; Nyhammer, H. Larsen

Subs: Innvaer, Braut, Camoes, Grundt, Elvebu, Myrvold

Brighton

New arrival Promise David and rumoured departee Carlos Baleba are both unlikely to feature. Kaoru Mitoma, Yankuba Minteh and Stefanos Tzimas are injured while Lewis Dunk and Pascal Struijk are doubts.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Wieffer, Vuskovic, Boscagli, Kadioglu; Gross, Ayari; Gomez, Hinshelwood, De Cuyper; Rutter

Subs: Kostoulas, Osman, Dunk, O'Mahony, Svoboda, Igor, Cashin

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FAQs

When is Tromso vs Brighton in the Conference League?

Tromso vs Brighton takes place on Thursday, August 20 and kicks off at 6pm BST.

Where is Tromso vs Brighton being played?

The venue for the game is Romssa Arena.

Where can I watch Tromso vs Brighton ?

Solid Sport is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Tromso vs Brighton ?

Brighton are 8-15 to win, Tromso are a 9-2 chance and the draw is 29-10 with bet365.

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