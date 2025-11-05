Racing Post logo
Conference League

Thursday's Conference League matchday three predictions, odds and betting tips

Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Thursday's matches in the Conference League

Stephen Bradley's Shamrock Rovers side have faltered in recent months
Stephen Bradley's Shamrock Rovers side have faltered in recent monthsCredit: Sportsfile via Getty Images

Thursday's Conference League best bets

AEK Athens to beat Shamrock Rovers & over 3.5 goals
TNT Sports 4, 5.45pm Thursday
2pts 11-10 BoyleSports

AEK Larnaca to win to nil vs Aberdeen
TNT Sports 3, 5.45pm Thursday
2pts 6-5 bet365

Draw in Shelbourne vs Drita
TNT Sports 4, 8pm Thursday
1pt 27-10 bet365

Thursday's Conference League matchday two predictions

AEK Athens vs Shamrock Rovers predictions

Shamrock Rovers may have just won the League of Ireland title, but they stumbled to domestic glory and appear easy prey for AEK Athens.

The Greek giants flattened Aberdeen 6-0 in October and will relish facing their Irish visitors, who have been defeated in five of their last six competitive games.

In Europe, Rovers have already lost 4-1 at Sparta Prague and 2-0 at home to Celje. 

AEK also lost 3-1 at Celje but what they showed in demolishing the Dons on home soil provides plenty for the Hoops to fear.  

AEK Larnaca vs Aberdeen predictions

Riad Bajic was Larnaca's hero in their 1-0 win at Crystal Palace
Riad Bajic was Larnaca's hero in their 1-0 win at Crystal PalaceCredit: Getty Images

Scotland's Conference League involvement continues as Aberdeen travel to Cypriot side AEK Larnaca.

The Dons beat Kilmanock at the weekend but sit bottom of the league phase having lost 3-2 to Shaktar before their abomination against AEK.

By contrast, their hosts have beaten AZ Alkmaar 4-0 and Crystal Palace 1-0, suggesting they should make it three wins from three and without conceding.

Shelbourne vs Drita predictions

Playing at Tallaght due to Tolka Park not making the grade has to hamper Shelbourne. 

Shels were second-best last month against Hacken but held on for a 0-0 draw and another stalemate against Drita appears a great price.

The Kosovan champions have drawn 1-1 against KuPS and Omonia. They will see this trip to Dublin's outer suburbs as an opportunity to record a first victory in the group stage or league phase of a European competition.

Shelbourne are a spirited bunch, though, and the pair may have to settle for a point apiece.

