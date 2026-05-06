Strasbourg vs Rayo Vallecano predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Strasbourg vs Rayo Vallecano kick-off, date & TV info

Date Thursday, May 7

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Stade de la Meinau, Strasbourg

Competition Conference League

TV TNT Sports 5

Rayo Vallecano have continued to upset the odds in this season's Conference League and they may not be done yet.

The Spanish side hold a 1-0 lead over Strasbourg in their semi-final and the constrasting form of the pair suggests they have enough quality to book their spot in the Conference League showpiece with a second-leg victory on Thursday.

Strasbourg vs Rayo Vallecano betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Rayo Vallecano draw no bet

1pt 2-1 bet365

Strasbourg vs Rayo Vallecano preview

The Conference League was much maligned by football's elitists upon its inception but Rayo Vallecano's journey in this season's edition proves exactly why it was created.

Rayo play in a stadium where the press boxes lack Wi-Fi and the changing rooms are without hot water, yet the capital club are just one positive result away from a maiden major final.

Vallecano stunned Strasbourg to win 1-0 in Madrid last week and they will fancy their chances of following up given their opponents' ongoing struggles.

Gary O'Neil's hosts were beaten again on Sunday, losing 2-1 at home to Toulouse, to make it four defeats in five games and they are hard to fancy in their comeback bid.

Injuries are not helping Strasbourg's cause. Joaquin Panichelli's goals have not been replaced, despite the presence of Chelsea-bound Emmanuel Emegha, while there is a lack of creativity in the absence of Valentin Barco and Guela Doue.

O'Neil can motivate his side by pointing to Rayo's near-collapse in the quarter-finals. However, while Vallecano very nearly wasted their 3-0 first-leg victory and lost 3-1 to AEK Athens in the reverse fixture, Inigo Perez is a top tactician and he will have learned from his mistakes.

Rayo will not sit so deep this time and will take the game to Strasbourg like they did last week. They improved confidence for this clash by winning 2-0 at tough-to-beat Getafe on Sunday and they look too big a price to build on that in Alsace.

Strasbourg vs Rayo Vallecano Bet Builder

Rayo Vallecano or draw double chance

Strasbourg's four defeats in five games make Rayo Vallecano a big price and that is without considering they have lost only four of their last 17 matches.

Rayo Vallecano to have more corners

The Spaniards won the corner battle 5-1 in the first leg and their flag-kick tally of 63 is 15 more than Strasbourg have managed in this season's Conference League.

Ben Chilwell one or more fouls committed

The former Chelsea left-back committed three fouls in Madrid and will again be kept busy by Isi Palazon and Jorge de Frutos.

Pays out at 10-1 with bet365

Key stats for Strasbourg vs Rayo Vallecano

♦ Strasbourg have lost four of their last five games

♦ Rayo Vallecano have lost just four of their last 17 matches

♦ Three of Rayo's last four games have seen them win and keep a clean sheet

♦ Both Vallecano (32) and Strasbourg (28) rank in the top three for yellow cards in this season's Conference League

♦ Strasbourg have lost three home matches in a row

Strasbourg vs Rayo Vallecano betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on Strasbough vs Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League. Here are the latest odds for Thursday's semi-final second leg:

Market Odds Strasbourg 4-5 Rayo Vallecano 14-5 Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Strasbourg vs Rayo Vallecano team news and predicted line-ups

Strasbourg

Joaquin Panichelli, Junior Mwanga and Aaron Anselmino are long-term absentees. Valentin Barco and Guela Doue missed the first leg and are unlikely to recover in time to feature and Yaya Dieme will be assessed after suffering an injury on Sunday.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Penders; Hogsberg, Omobamidele, Doukoure, Chilwell; El Mourabet, Ouattara; Moreira, Enciso, Godo; Emegha.

Rayo Vallecano

Alvaro Garcia is nearing a return and will be assessed but Luiz Felipe and Diego Mendez remain sidelined.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Ciss, Chavarria; Lopez, Valentin; De Frutos, Palazon, Akhomach; Alemao.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

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FAQs

When is Strasbourg vs Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League?

Strasbourg vs Rayo Vallecano takes place on Thursday, May 7 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Strasbourg vs Rayo Vallecano being played?

The venue for the game is Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg.

Where can I watch Strasbourg vs Rayo Vallecano ?

TNT Sports 5 is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Strasbourg vs Rayo Vallecano ?

Strasbourg are 4-5 to win in 90 minutes, Rayo Vallecano are a 14-5 chance and the draw is 5-2 with Paddy Power.

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