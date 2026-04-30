Shakhtar Donetsk vs Crystal Palace predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Shakhtar Donetsk vs Crystal Palace kick-off, date & TV info

Date Thursday, April 30

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium, Krakow

Competition Conference League

TV TNT Sports 2 & HBO Max

Crystal Palace have reached the semi-final of the Conference League in their first European campaign, where they take on Shakhtar Donetsk in this first leg.

Arda Turan's men finished above the Eagles in the league phase and cannot be underestimated.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Crystal Palace betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Ismaila Sarr to score at any time

1pt 9-4 bet365

Best player bet

Will Hughes to be shown a card

12-5 Hills

Longshot

Crystal Palace to win 2-1

8-1 bet365

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Crystal Palace preview

Demotion from the Europa League to the Conference League started Crystal Palace’s first European campaign off on the wrong foot and it has been something of a slog for the Eagles throughout.

Oliver Glasner’s side squeezed past Fredrikstad in the qualifiers before finishing tenth in the league phase and drawing the first leg of both knockout games against Zrinjski Mostar and AEK Larnaca.

A 3-0 home victory over Fiorentina in the quarter-finals has been the undoubted highlight of their campaign but there were some nervy moments in their 2-1 defeat in the return leg.

Palace now face a tricky trip to Krakow for the first leg of this semi-final tie against Shakhtar Donetsk, who top the Ukrainian Premier League and saw off AZ Alkmaar with ease in the last eight to reach the final four of a European competition for the third time in 11 seasons.

Shakhtar’s strong Brazilian connection will be on full show, as 12 Brazilians have featured for Arda Turan’s side this season and will provide much of their attacking quality.

Narrow defeats to Legia Warsaw and Lech Poznan are the only losses the Miners have suffered in this competition and they should provide a stern challenge for Palace.

With Premier League safety all but guaranteed for the Eagles and with qualifying for European football through their league position unlikely, expect them to put all their focus into the Conference League.

Glasner would love to win this competition before he departs at the end of the season, adding to the Europa League crown he lifted with Eintracht Frankfurt back in 2022.

Key to their chances of success is Ismaila Sarr, who has been a standout star in a tough season for last year’s FA Cup winners.

The Senegalese forward has seven goals in this competition, including four in their last three games, and he looks a tempting bet to get on the scoresheet tonight.

Sarr has taken a remarkable 19 shots in those three matches, six of which were on target, and the 28-year-old will have to play a signficant role if Palace are to return to south London with a first-leg lead.

Hughes a card candidate

Hughes is a regular name in the referee’s notebook, with nine cautions in 23 starts in all competitions this season.

In what should be a competitive clash in the middle of the park, the Palace battler could be shown another card.

Eagles could edge close encounter

Both of Shakhtar's defeats in this competition have been by a 2-1 scoreline and the Eagles look unlikely to run away with this one.

A repeat of that could be on the cards in this first leg.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Crystal Palace Bet Builder

Valeriy Bondar to be shown a card

The Shakhtar defender has been booked three times in this competition and faces a tough task against Palace's physical strikers.

Jean-Philippe Mateta to have a shot on target

The 28-year-old is averaging 1.23 shots on target per 90 minutes for the Eagles this season and is fancied for another.

Crystal Palace over 12.5 shots

The Eagles are averaging 16.30 shots per 90 minutes in this competition and should put Shakhtar under pressure from the off.

Pays out at 5-1 with bet365

Key stats for Shakhtar Donetsk vs Crystal Palace

♦ Ismaila Sarr has 17 goals in all competitions

♦ Crystal Palace have conceded in four of their last five road trips in the Conference League

♦ Only four of Shakhtar's 19 goals in this competition have come before half-time

♦ Five of Palace's last six games have featured over 2.5 goals

♦ Both of Shakhtar's losses in this competition were by a 2-1 scoreline

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Crystal Palace betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Shakhtar Donetsk 11-4 Crystal Palace Evs Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Crystal Palace team news and predicted line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk

Dmytro Kryskiv returned from a muscle injury to feature last time out, while rested quartet Valeriy Bondar, Pedro Henrique, Yegor Nazaryna and Vinicius Tobias should return to the side.

Predicted line-up (4-1-4-1): Riznyk; Tobias, Bondar, Matviienko, Henrique; Nazaryna; Alisson, Pedrinho, Silva, Newerton; K Elias.

Subs: Kryskiv, Gomes, Eguinaldo, Bondarenjo, Ferreira, Ocheretko, Traore

Crystal Palace

Eddie Nketiah and Evann Guessand are definite absentees, while Tyrick Mitchell faces a late fitness test and Cheick Doucoure is also a doubt.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

Subs: Sosa, Johnson, Kamada, Strand Larsen, Lerma, Clyne, Devenny

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FAQs

When is Shakhtar Donetsk vs Crystal Palace in the Conference League?

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Crystal Palace takes place on Thursday, April 30 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Shakhtar Donetsk vs Crystal Palace being played?

The venue for the game is the Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium in Krakow, Poland.

Where can I watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Crystal Palace?

TNT Sports 2 and HBO Max are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Shakhtar Donetsk vs Crystal Palace ?

Crystal Palace are Evs to win, Shakhtar Donetsk are an 11-4 chance and the draw is 5-2 with bet365.

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