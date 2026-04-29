Rayo Vallecano vs Strasbourg predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Rayo Vallecano vs Strasbourg kick-off, date & TV info

Date Thursday, April 30

Kick-off 8pm

Venue El Campo de Futbol de Vallecas, Madrid

Competition Conference League

TV TNT Sports 5

Rayo Vallecano host Strasbourg in what looks set to be a very competitive semi-final in the Europa Conference League.

Strasbourg topped the league-phase table with five wins from six and have since got past Rijeka and Mainz to make the last four, while Vallecano, who ended up fifth in the standings, overcame similar tests in the previous knockout rounds when edging out Samsunspor and AEK Athens over two legs.

Rayo Vallecano vs Strasbourg betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Over 2.5 goals

2pts 21-20 bet365

Best player bet

Alexandre Alemao to score at any time

1pt 13-8 bet365

Rayo Vallecano vs Strasbourg preview

There may be little to separate Spanish side Rayo Vallecano and French outfit Strasbourg in this Conference League last-four first-leg in what should be an entertaining clash in the Madrid suburbs.

Rayo have an excellent home record this season and have lost just one of their last nine home games in all competitions. That run includes handsome 3-0 wins over Atletico Madrid and AEK Athens as well as draws with Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad.

Strasbourg, managed by former Wolves boss Gary O'Neil, have equally impressed in this competition, topping the league table before thumping Mainz 4-0 in the last eight to book their semi-final spot, underlining their credentials in Europe.

In what looks a devilishly difficult tie to call, backing at least three goals on Thursday might be the best play as both aim to secure a first-leg advantage. Over 2.5 goals has paid out in four of Rayo's last five matches, while over 2.5 goals has been the outcome in five of Strasbourg's last seven games.

Hosts will again look to Alemao for inspiration

Alexandre Alemao starred for Rayo Vallecano against Samunspor in the round of 16, netting twice in a 3-1 win away, and he looks the best option for goals for the hosts on Thursday.

The Brazilian was on target as well at the weekend against Real Sociedad in La Liga, scoring the equaliser in injury time after coming off the bench, so he should be sharp and fresh for the semi showdown.

Rayo Vallecano vs Strasbourg Bet Builder

Both teams to score

The two sides' recent games in this competitions have been goal-heavy with Strasbourg winning 4-0 against Mainz in the quarters after a 2-1 win in the round of 16 over Rijeka, while Rayo's last-eight tie against AEK Athens featured a total of seven goals (3-1 and 3-0 results) and the La Liga side had also won 3-1 against Samsunspor in the last 16.

Expect both sides to score again in this first leg.

Jorge De Frutos one or more shot on target

Jorge De Frutos has 11 goals for Rayo this season and he will be keen to add to that tally against Strasbourg so is worth including to have at least one shot on target. The 29-year-old has had one or more shots on target in six of his last nine appearances for Rayo.

Lucas Hogsberg to be booked

Strasbourg centre-back Lucas Hogsberg could be busy in the first leg as he attempts to keep the home side's attack quiet and therefore a booking going the way of the Dane would not be a surprise.

Hogsberg has been cautioned four times this season and sent off once with his most recent yellow card coming in the weekend win over Lorient.

Pays out at 10-1 with bet365

Key stats for Rayo Vallecano vs Strasbourg

♦ This is the first-ever competitive meeting between the sides

♦ Strasbourg topped the league-phase table with five wins and one draw from their six matches

♦ Vallecano were fifth in the standings, winning four games, losing once and drawing once

♦ Vallecano have lost just one of their last nine home games, winning five

♦ Over 2.5 goals has landed in four of Rayo's last five matches, while there have been over 2.5 goals in five of Strasbourg's last seven games

Rayo Vallecano vs Strasbourg betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Rayo Vallecano 5-4 Strasbourg 12-5 Draw 9-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Rayo Vallecano vs Strasbourg team news and predicted line-ups

Rayo Vallecano

Defender Luiz Felipe and midfield trio Randy Nteka, Alvaro Garcia and Diego Mendez are all still on the sidelines for the hosts, while Carlos Martin remains unavailable.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Cardenas; Ratiu, Ciss, Lejeune, Chavarria; Palazon, Valentin, Diaz; De Frutos, Alemao, Akhomach.

Subs: Molina, Balliu, Camello, Gumbao, Mendy, Pacha, Trejo.

Strasbourg

Valentin Barco is suspended for the French side, who are also without injured players Mathis Amougou, Aaron Anselmino and Joaquin Panichelli.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Penders; Ouattara, Doukoure, Hogsberg, Chilwell; Mourabet, Oyedele; Moreira, Encisco, Godo; Emegha.

Subs: Johnsson, Becker, Amo-Ameyaw, Omobamidele, Bosey, Nanasi, Luis.

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FAQs

When is Rayo Vallecano vs Strasbourg in the Europa Conference League?

Rayo Vallecano vs Strasbourg takes place on Thursday, April 30 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Rayo Vallecano vs Strasbourg being played?

The venue for the game is El Campo de Futbol de Vallecas in Madrid

Where can I watch Rayo Vallecano vs Strasbourg?

TNT Sports 5 is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Rayo Vallecano vs Strasbourg?

Rayo Vallecano are 5-4 to win, Strasbourg are a 12-5 chance and the draw is 9-4 with bet365.

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