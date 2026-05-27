Football Bet Of The Day: Henry Hardwicke has a 10-11 selection for the Conference League final

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Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Henry Hardwicke has found a bet in the Conference League final between Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano.

Football Bet of the Day for Wednesday, May 27

Crystal Palace to win in 90 minutes

Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano

Conference League final, 8pm

Crystal Palace can deliver a second major trophy in two seasons by beating Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League final.

The Eagles cruised through their semi-final with Shakhtar Donetsk, winning 5-2 on aggregate, and Zrinjski Mostar, AEK Larnaca and Fiorentina have all fallen to Oliver Glasner's men in the knockout rounds of the competition.

Palace hit a total of 26 shots and had expected goal figures of 3.05 and 1.43 over two legs of their tie with a good Fiorentina side and the Eagles have beaten Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Liverpool and Newcastle domestically this season.

Those results indicate that Palace still have a high peak performance level and they are certainly better than their final Premier League position of 15th indicates.

The Eagles look a decent bet to win the Conference League final in 90 minutes.

Odds: 10-11 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

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