Football Bet Of The Day: Dan Childs has an Evens selection from the Conference League

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Don't miss our Football Bet of the Day, where one member of Racing Post Sport's top tipping team offers their best bet from the daily action.

Football tipster Dan Childs has studied Thursday's coupon and his best bet comes from the Conference League fixture between Shakhtar Donetsk and Crystal Palace.

Football Bet of the Day for Thursday, April 30

Crystal Palace

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Crystal Palace

Conference League, 8pm

Crystal Palace have shown a steady improvement over the course of their Conference League campaign and they can take another step forward by defeating Shakhtar Donetsk in their semi-final first leg at the Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium in Krakow.

The Eagles are comfortably placed in the Premier League and their main focus for the rest of the season is on attempting to win a major trophy for the second season in a row.

In terms of European experience, the Londoners are novices compared to Shakhtar, who were Champions League participants for eight successive seasons between 2017 and 2025.

But Shahktar have had mixed results in the Conference League this term with four of their six wins coming on their travels.

The Ukrainians are disadvantaged by playing home fixtures at a neutral venue and they might struggle to avoid defeat against Oliver Glasner's side, who passed an arguably stiffer test in the quarter-finals with their 4-2 aggregate success over Fiorentina.

Odds: Evens with bet365, Hills

Read more from our football experts:

After early exits at the last two World Cups, can Germany be written off again?

World Cup top goalscorer: Five market leaders and five outsiders to note

James Milton: Which lightly raced runners are primed to peak at the World Cup?



Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.