Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace kick-off, date & TV info

Date Thursday, April 16

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence

Competition Conference League

TV TNT Sports 3

Crystal Palace cruised to a 3-0 victory in the first leg of their Conference League quarter-final with Fiorentina and there is every chance that they will complete the job with another victory on Thursday.

Hosts Fiorentina will be hoping home advantage can help them turn the tie around but the Eagles are hitting form at just the right time and could silence the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Crystal Palace draw no bet

1pt Evs Hills

Best player bet

Ismaila Sarr anytime goalscorer

13-5 bet365

Longshot

Fiorentina -2 on cards handicap

9-1 bet365

Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace preview

Many were doubting Crystal Palace's position as outright favourites for the Conference League after their extra-time victory over Cypriot minnows Larnaca in the round of 16 but they quickly silenced those critics with a 3-0 hammering of Fiorentina in the first leg of their quarter-final.

The Eagles have one foot in the semis following that resounding victory while the Viola are on the verge of missing out on the final four for the first time in their history.

Fiorentina are two-time Conference League runners-up but their bid to finally get over the line looks set to be ended in embarrassing fashion.

They were utterly outclassed in London last week, losing the expected-goals (xG) battle 3.05-0.45, and while a relaxed Palace may not be so dominant in the Florence, the landscape of the game means a win is not beyond them.

Oliver Glasner's side are at their best when catching teams on the break and with Fiorentina likely to dominate the ball in a bid to salvage their Conference League campaign, the Eagles will be ready to strike.

Sunday's impressive 2-1 win over Newcastle means Palace have distanced themselves from the Premier League relegation zone and Glasner, who tends not to rotate his squad too heavily anyway, can name a strong side in Florence as a result.

That makes the Eagles a big price for victory against a side who looked devoid of ideas at Selhurst Park just seven days ago.

Sarr set to continue Conference League form

Senegalese speedster Ismaila Sarr has been key to Palace's Conference League run and only two players have scored more goals in the competition than his six.

The Eagles forward has four goals in his last four starts for club and country after scoring in the first leg and he can continue his surge up the Conference League scoring charts.

Fiorentina's frustration could show

Only Verona have picked up more yellow cards in this season's Serie A than Fiorentina's total of 70 and the frustrated Viola may show their ire against Palace, who are unlikely to be as passionate as their hosts and should receive far fewer bookings as a result.

Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace Bet Builder

Albert Gudmundsson to have a shot on target

Fiorentina's Icelandic forward has averaged a shot on target every 85 minutes in the Conference League and will be fresh after missing Monday's win over Lazio through suspension.

Ismaila Sarr to have a shot on target

Palace's in-form winger has amassed 11 shots on target in his last seven Conference League appearances and has bagged a club-high six goals in the competition.

Luca Ranieri to be booked

The Italian centre-back has committed ten fouls in his last seven European outings and a ninth yellow card of the season awaits.

Pays out at 8-1 with bet365

Key stats for Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace

♦ Fiorentina have won only three of their last ten home matches

♦ Crystal Palace have lost just one of their last ten games

♦ Both teams have scored in seven of Palace's last eight away fixtures

♦ The Eagles have kept four clean sheets in their last seven Conference League games

♦ No team have picked up more yellow cards in this season's Conference League than Fiorentina's 29

Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace betting odds

Here are the latest odds for Thursday's match:

Market Odds Fiorentina 7-5 Crystal Palace 13-8 Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace team news and predicted line-ups

Fiorentina

Moise Kean, Fabiano Parisi and Niccolo Fortini are doubts, Dodo is suspended and Tariq Lamptey is a long-term absentee.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): De Gea; Comuzzo, Pongracic, Ranieri, Gosens; Fabbian, Fagioli, Ndour; Harrison, Piccoli, Gudmundsson.

Subs: Puzzoli, Mandragora, Kouadio, Brasschi, Balbo, Kospo, Fazzini.

Crystal Palace

Jorgen Strand Larsen is back from suspension but Eddie Nketiah and Cheick Doucoure are out and Evann Guessand will be assessed.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta.

Subs: Riad, Clyne, Sosa, Lerma, Hughes, Johnson, Devenny.

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FAQs

When is Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace in the Conference League?

Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace takes place on Thursday April 16 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace being played?

The venue for the game is Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence.

Where can I watch Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace ?

TNT Sports 3 is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace ?

Fiorentina are 7-5 to win, Crystal Palace are a 13-8 chance and the draw is 23-10.

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