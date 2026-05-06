Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk kick-off, date & TV info

Date Thursday, May 7th

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Selhurst Park, London

Competition Conference League

TV TNT Sports 2

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last four Conference League home games this season and an extension of that run will be the target as they prepare to host Shakhtar Donetsk in their semi-final second leg at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles are in a strong position after last Thursday's impressive 3-1 triumph in Krakow.

Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Crystal Palace & over 2.5 goals

1pt 7-5 Paddy Power

Best player bet

Adam Wharton to register an assist

19-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

Longshot

Crystal Palace to win 3-1

11-1 general

Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk preview

Crystal Palace are coming towards the end of a testing Premier League campaign, but they have looked increasingly comfortable on the European stage and can advance to the Conference League final by defeating Shakhtar Donetsk at Selhurst Park.

Progression in this competition was a bumpy process for Palace in the early stages of the season. Eagles' manager Oliver Glasner utilised several fringe players during the league phase and there was an impact on performances as Palace won just three of six games and finished tenth in the 36-team table.

However, things assumed greater importance from the start of the knockout rounds and in recent weeks it has become the the London club's top priority.

Glasner has managed the minutes of key players in the Premier League arena and there has been an adverse impact on results with just one point taken from the last nine available.

But Palace were focused and fired up from the start of last Thursday's clash in Krakow and took just 21 seconds to get their noses in front with Ismaila Sarr's well-taken goal.

Shakhtar recovered from that early setback and soon settled into their possession style of football, but it was Palace who always seemed to carry the greater threat and their 3-1 margin of success was thoroughly deserved after they registered seven shots on target.

Shakhtar accumulated 16 shots, but several were from long range and their only effort on the Palace goal came in the 58th minute when Oleh Ocheretko equalised after a corner-kick routine.

Palace wobbled for a few minutes but soon settled themselves down and ran out comfortable winners despite a meagre 29.3 share of possession.

Losing is a rare experience for Shakhtar, who are ten points clear of LNZ Cherkasy in the Ukrainian title race.

They will approach the return match with a positive mindset and hope for a similar outcome to the Conference League round of 16 first-leg trip to Lech Poznan when they won 3-1 in front of a partisan Polish crowd.

Shakhtar have scored in each of their five matches in the knockout rounds and their attack, spearheaded by highly-rated Brazilian Kaua Elias, is polished enough to pose Palace a few problems.

However, the Ukrainian side have little option other than to commit bodies forward, and that should open the door for Palace to create chances and ultimately achieve another convincing success.

Adam's artistry could assist semi-final progress

Adam Wharton will be highly-motivated to play a key part in Crystal Palace's quest for a major trophy alongside catching the eye of England manager Thomas Tuchel.

The 22-year-old has totted up five Premier League assists and his vision could be key to exposing a shaky Shakhtar defence.

Eagles can ease to another high-scoring triumph

Palace can be devastating on the counter-attack and they put those qualities to good use in the first leg victory over Shakhtar.

The Eagles should follow a similar gameplan in the return match – affording them every chance of registering an identical result.

Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk Bet Builder

Ismaila Sarr anytime goalscorer

Sarr has excelled on the Conference League stage and can add to his eight-goal tally in the competition.

Oleh Ocheretko to be shown a card

The midfielder has been booked in two of his last three starts and his tough tackling could catch the attention of referee Alejandro Hernandez.

Both teams to score

Shakhtar will give it their best shot and they possess sufficient quality to get on the scoresheet.

Pays out at 9-1 with bet365

Key stats for Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk

♦ Crystal Palace have started the scoring in each of their last four Conference League matches

♦ Palace are unbeaten in their last seven home fixtures

♦ Palace have scored at least two goals in three of their last four Conference League home ties

♦ Both teams have scored in four of Shakhtar's last five Conference League outings

♦ Nine of Shakhtar's last ten games have generated at least three goals

Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk in the Conference League semi-finals. Here are the latest odds for Thursday's semi-final second leg:

Market Odds Crystal Palace 11-20 Shakhtar Donetsk 5-1 Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk team news and predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace

Evann Guessand (knee), Will Hughes (illness), Borna Sosa (unspecified injury), Cheick Doucoure (muscle strain) are doubts and Eddie Nketiah (thigh) misses the rest of the season.

Predicted line-up (3-4-3): Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Mateta, Pino.

Subs: Lerma, Johnson, Strand Larsen, Devenny, Hughes, Sosa, Riad.

Shakhtar Donetsk

Midfielder Volodymyr Brazhko and right back Oleksandr Tymchyk were unavailable for the first leg due to unspecified injuries.

Predicted line-up (4-1-4-1): Riznyk; Vinicius Tobias, Bondar, Matvienko, Pedro Henriques; Ocheretko; Alisson Santana, Pedrinho, Marlon Gomes, Eguinaldo; Kaua Elias.

Subs: Nazaryna, Newerton, Isaque, Bondarenko, Traore, Azarovi, Obah.

Read more top football tips from the Racing Post:

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FAQs

When is Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk in the Conference League?

Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk takes place on Thursday, May 7 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk being played?

The venue for the game is Selhurst Park in London.

Where can I watch Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk?

TNT Sports 2 are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk?

Crystal Palace are 11-20 to win, Shakhtar Donetsk are a 5-1 chance and the draw is 16-5 with bet365.

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