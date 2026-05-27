Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano kick-off, date & TV info

Date Wednesday, May 27

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

Competition Conference League final

TV TNT Sports 1

Crystal Palace have reached the final of the Conference League in their first ever European campaign and now, in Oliver Glasner's final game in charge of the club, he has the chance to guide them to silverware for the second season in a row.

Standing in their way are Rayo Vallecano, who are also in their first European final as the pair face off in Leipzig.

Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Crystal Palace

2pts 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes, Hills

Best player bet

Ismaila Sarr anytime goalscorer

12-5 Coral, Lads

Longshot

Ismaila Sarr to be named Man of the Match

6-1 bet365

Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano preview

Just like London buses, you wait your entire history for a major trophy and then two come along at once. Crystal Palace broke their silverware drought when beating Manchester City to lift the FA Cup last season, qualifying for Europe for the first time in the process.

Their Conference League campaign hasn’t all been plain sailing though. They finished outside the top eight in the league phase and had to slog to get past Zrinjski Mostar and AEK Larnaca in the early part of the knockout rounds.

But Oliver Glasner’s team have grown into the tournament as it has gone on and were impressive in wins over Fiorentina and Shakhtar Donetsk in the quarter-finals and semis. Now they are fancied to peak at just the right time with a victory over Rayo Vallecano in this year’s final in Leipzig.

It is also a fairytale story for Vallecano to have reached this final, considering that this is just their second European campaign. To add to that their season has been mired by the disconnect between their fanbase and ownership, making it all the more impressive that they have reached this point, beating the BlueCo-owned Strasbourg in the semi-finals.

However, English teams have come to dominate the Europa League and Conference League in recent years, with Aston Villa’s success last week making it four Premier League winners from the last seven combined editions of the competitions. Since the start of last season, English teams have played 20 knockout ties against non-English teams in the Europa and Conference Leagues and have won them all.

Palace may have taken their foot off the gas towards the end of the Premier League season but the gulf in resources between any team from the top flight and others on the continent is now so vast that the team who finished 15th in the Premier League are heavy favourites to beat the side who finished eighth in La Liga.

Oliver Glasner has a European pedigree, having led Frankfurt to the Europa League title in 2021-22 and the Austrian can depart Palace after delivering a second trophy in two seasons. Take the Eagles to land the spoils within 90 minutes.

Sarr to lead the way once more

Ismaila Sarr has undoubtedly been Crystal Palace's standout performer this season, with 21 goals in 37 starts in all competitions. The Senegalese star has been crucial to their success in Europe and is an extremely tempting price to get on the scoresheet again in the Conference League, as he has done nine times this season.

Key man a tempting price for Man of the Match

Crystal Palace's Conference League campaign would not have reached the heights it has without Sarr, who has scored six goals in their last five games in this competition.

The Eagles main man looks overpriced to continue that success and be Man of the Match in this clash.

Key stats for Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano

♦ Crystal Palace have scored 14 goals in the knockout stages of this year's competition, the most of any team

♦ English teams have won two of the last three editions of this tournament

♦ Both of these teams are in their first European final

♦ The Eagles' last four Conference League games have gone over 2.5 goals

♦ Palace have an expected goals figure of 31.3 in this tournament, the best of any side

Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Crystal Palace 9-10 Rayo Vallecano 31-10 Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano team news and predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace

Eddie Nketiah and Cheick Doucoure are out while Borna Sosa and Chris Richards face late fitness tests. Adam Wharton is expected to shake off a knock picked up against Arsenal.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Clyne, Lacroix, Canvot; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

Subs: Riad, Hughes, Lerma, Johnson, Devenny, Strand Larsen, Guessand

Rayo Vallecano

Ilias Akhomach, Diego Mendez and Carlos Martin are all doubts while Luiz Felipe will miss out. Alvaro Garcia should return.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Batalla; Rațiu, Lejeune, Ciss, Chavarria; Palazon, Valentin, Lopez; Garcia, Alemao, De Frutos

Subs: Akhomach, Diaz, Espino, Gumbau, Camello, Trejo, Mendy

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FAQs

When is Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League?

Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano takes place on Wednesday, May 27 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano being played?

The venue for the game is the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

Where can I watch Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano ?

TNT Sports 1 is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano ?

Crystal Palace are 9-10 to win, Rayo Vallecano are a 31-10 chance and the draw is 12-5 with bet365.

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