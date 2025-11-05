Crystal Palace vs AZ Alkmaar predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Crystal Palace vs AZ Alkmaar kick-off, date & TV info

Date Thursday, November 6

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Selhurst Park, London

Competition Conference League

TV TNT Sports 1

Crystal Palace are making solid progress across multiple competitions and will be aiming to move on to six points in the Conference League by targeting a victory over AZ Alkmaar at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles sit ninth in the Premier League after Saturday's 2-0 triumph at home to Brentford, but they will be respectful of AZ, who are third in the Eredivisie with 23 points taken from 11 games.

Crystal Palace vs AZ Alkmaar betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Crystal Palace & under 4.5 goals

2pts 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Player goals and assists

Daniel Munoz to score or assist

29-20 Hills

Longshot

Crystal Palace to win 2-0

7-1 bet365

Crystal Palace vs AZ Alkmaar preview

Crystal Palace suffered a surprise setback on Conference League matchday two – going down 1-0 at home to AEK Larnaca – but they remain top of the outright betting and can respond with a victory over AZ Alkmaar in south London.

Adjusting to an increased fixture list was always going to be a challenge for Palace, who were circumspect with their summer transfer dealings, but the Eagles have kept injuries to a manageable level and their squad depth was demonstrated last Wednesday when Oliver Glasner made five changes for his team's EFL Cup fourth-round trip to Liverpool and watched them complete a well-deserved 3-0 victory.

Palace are handily placed in the Premier League with 16 points from ten games, but the Conference League is high on their list of priorities and it seems probable that the big-hitters will be involved against AZ, who are not to be taken lightly.

AZ competed in the Europa League last season and had some eye-catching results including league-phase wins at home to Fenerbahce (3-1) and Roma (1-0) and a 6-3 aggregate triumph over Galatasaray in the knockout-phase playoffs.

They were eventually beaten 3-2 on aggregate by Tottenham in the round of 16, but not before registering an impressive 1-0 home success over the north London side.

AZ's head coach Maarten Martens has been in the dugout since January 2024 and has overseen a positive start to this season with 23 points accrued from 11 Eredivisie matches.

Martens' side are 21st in the Conference League standings after a shock 4-0 loss away to AEK Larnaca (heavily influenced by Alexandre Penetra's second-minute red card) and a 1-0 triumph at home to Slovan Bratislava.

However, they have gained plenty of valuable European experience over the last 15 months and are a team capable of going deep in the competition.

Palace will be primed for a tricky challenge, but they can show that they have learned the lessons of the Larnaca game when they were well below their best.

Glasner was frustrated after the Larnaca defeat and spoke of the need to stay humble.

Palace players have raised their levels since the Austrian's words of wisdom and they can deliver an honest, winning performance as they approach the halfway point of the league phase.

Munoz can make his mark

Munoz is a key player for Crystal Palace and was on the scoresheet in their 2-0 victory over Dynamo Kiev. The Colombian wingback has contributed two Premier League assists and could come up with a decisive moment against AZ Alkmaar, who were beaten 4-0 at Larnaca on their last Conference League road trip.

Palace can pick up the points

Palace were below their best when losing to Larnaca on matchday two but they can respond with a much better performance and a victory against AZ Alkmaar, who arrive in London on a five-game winning sequence. The Eagles were 2-0 winners against Brentford on Saturday and they can defeat the Dutch by an identical scoreline.

Crystal Palace vs AZ Alkmaar Bet Builder

Jean Philippe Mateta to score anytime

Mateta is not the most clinical of strikers but he has bagged eight goals across all competitions and can add to the tally.

Crystal Palace to have the most corners

Palace were beaten 1-0 by Larnaca a fortnight ago but they bossed the corner count eight to two and should continue their flag-kick dominance.

Mees De Wit to be carded

The left-back has collected seven yellow cards across all competitions and his ill-discipline could be evident at Selhurst Park.

Pays out at 8-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Crystal Palace vs AZ Alkmaar

♦ Crystal Palace have lost one of their last 15 home matches

♦ Palace have won their last two fixtures without conceding any goals

♦ Fifteen of Palace's last 16 matches have featured less than four goals

♦ AZ Alkmaar have won only two of their last 14 European away games

♦ Three of AZ Alkmaar's last four matches have featured less than three goals

Crystal Palace vs AZ Alkmaar betting odds

Sign up with Betfair to bet on Crystal Palace vs AZ Alkmaar in the Conference League. Here are the latest odds for Thursday's match.

Market Odds Crystal Palace 1-3

AZ Alkmaar 11-2 Draw 3-1



Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Crystal Palace vs AZ Alkmaar team news and predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace

Adam Wharton (illness) could return but Chadi Riad, Cheick Doucoure (both knee), Caleb Kporha (back) and Eddie Nketiah (hamstring) miss out.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Canvot, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Sosa; Sarr, Pino; Mateta.

Subs: Hughes, Richards, Kamada, Devenny, Mitchell, Clyne, Esse.

AZ Alkmaar

Penetra was sent off on matchday one and continues his suspension. Seiya Maikuma (knee), Mexx Meerdink (groin) and Jordie Clasie (unspecified injury) are also unavailable.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Owuso-Oduro; Kasius, Goes, Dekker, De Wit; Koopmeiners, Mijnans, Smit; Patati, Parrott, Jensen.

Subs: Sadiq, Sin, Daal, Kwakman, Chavez, Dijkstra, Zeefuik.

FAQs for Crystal Palace vs AZ Alkmaar

When is Crystal Palace vs AZ Alkmaar in the Conference League?

The match kicks off at 8pm on Thursday

Where is Crystal Palace vs AZ Alkmaar being played?

The fixture is taking place at Selhurst Park in London, England.

Where can I watch Crystal Palace vs AZ Alkmaar?

The match is being screened live on TNT Sports 1.

What is the match betting for Crystal Palace vs AZ Alkmaar?

Crystal Palace are the 1-3 favourites while AZ Alkmaar are an 11-2 chance. The draw is available to back at 3-1.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.