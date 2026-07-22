Conference League qualifying predictions, odds and tips: Motherwell and Hibs heading for winning starts

Where to watch Conference League qualifying

Malisheva vs Hibs

3.40pm, SolidSport

Motherwell vs HB Torshavn

7.45pm, SolidSport

Best bet

Hibernian to win & over 2.5 goals

1pt 11-8 BoyleSports

Thursday's Conference League second qualifying round first-leg predictions

The dramatic Premiership title race stole all the headlines in Scotland last season and that meant the efforts of Motherwell and Hibs were somewhat glossed over, but both teams performed well to finish fourth and fifth.

Both will get their moment in the spotlight on Thursday night as they start their Conference League qualifying campaigns.

Motherwell, who were in touch with the Scottish Premiership's leading pack for a long time last season, host HB Torshavn of the Faroe Islands in the evening and are odds-on to make a winning start in Europe.

There is more value to be had in Hibs’ afternoon clash with Malisheva, who look a level below their visitors.

The Kosovan hosts won their first qualifying tie against Vllaznia 6-2 on aggregate, but they lost the first leg 2-1 and may not have the quality to cope with Hibs, who won at Falkirk and Rangers in their final two away games of last season.

Those victories came in a run of one defeat in six away matches and they could be even better this term, having added Adam Mayor, Callum Wright and Jason Kerr – three players with bags of EFL experience between them – to the ranks.

Powerful striker Nathan Lowe has also joined on loan from Stoke and David Gray’s side have the firepower to enjoy their Kosovan crusade and make a strong start to their qualifying campaign.

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