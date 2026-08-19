Conference League qualifying predictions, odds and tips: Steelmen can take the game to Breisgau Brazilians

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Where to watch

Motherwell vs Freiburg

SolidSport, 7.30pm Thursday

Gent vs Hibs

SolidSport, 7.30pm Thursday

Best bets

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals in Motherwell vs Freiburg

2pts 11-10 Paddy Power, Betfair

Gent to beat Hibs and under 3.5 goals

1pt 6-5 BoyleSports

Thursday's Conference League qualifying predictions

Before a ball has been kicked in the Premier League, the first English side will get their European campaign under way as Brighton visit Tromso in the opening leg of this Conference League playoff.

The Seagulls finished eighth in the league last term and will be looking to tee up another adventure on the continent after reaching the Europa League round of 16 in the 2023-24 season.

Norwegian outfit Tromso lost 4-1 on aggregate to Czech side Hradec Kralove in Europa League qualifying before sweeping aside Cluj in the last round of Conference League action, winning 7-1 on aggregate.

The hosts have the advantage of being in the middle of their domestic season, and are third in the Eliteserien, seven points behind leaders Bodo/Glimt.

However, they are likely to find the gulf in class between themselves and Brighton too large, and the Premier League outfit look set to come out on top. Tromso’s last five games have produced 25 goals and this clash is another fancied to go over 2.5.

Scottish teams have had little success in Europe in recent years and they have landed some tough draws as four of them aim to reach the league phase of the Conference League.

Motherwell have the trickiest tie of the lot against Freiburg, runners-up in last season’s Europa League.

However, the Steelmen have been impressive at the start of the new campaign, not missing a beat since the departure of manager Jens Berthel Askou and a number of star players.

They were 5-0 winners over HB Torshavn before recording a 3-1 aggregate success against HJK in the last round.

This is a major step up but the Well tend to be solid at home, particularly going forward, and their match sharpness is a big advantage over their German opponents.

Johan Manzambi was a real standout for the Breisgau Brazilians last term but has departed for Aston Villa.

Motherwell have already scored eight goals in four European games and are fancied to get on the scoresheet once more, although Freiburg will no doubt play their part too. Take both teams to score and over 2.5 goals.

Hibernian also face a tough challenge as they visit Belgian side Gent and the hosts are fancied to come out on top in this first leg.

Gent are unbeaten this season and face a Hibs side who lost 2-0 to Malisheva away from home in their first qualifier.

They managed to bounce back from that result but look unlikely to cause an upset on their travels this time against a solid Gent side who have conceded just twice in six matches this term.

Do not expect the hosts to cut loose but they should be able to win a game which goes under 3.5 goals.

Rangers have had a rocky start to the campaign and desperately need to build on their 5-1 win over St Mirren in the League Cup last time out as they host Czech side Jablonec.

Derek McInnes had failed to win his four previous games before that and despite his credentials, managers do not tend to last long at Ibrox with a record like that.

Their opponents are on a six-game winning streak but the Light Blues are heavy favourites to secure a first European win under their new boss.

McInnes’ former side Hearts are another team in transition but they have started to turn things around under Wouter Vrancken, with convincing wins over Dundee United and Inverness in their last two league games.

A European tie against Rapid Vienna is a different kettle of fish and their visitors could hardly be in better form having won all eight of their games this term, scoring 29 goals and conceding just five. A tough night at Tynecastle awaits.

Elsewhere, Larne visit Lincoln Red Imps while Shamrock Rovers host KuPS.

Read more top tips from the Racing Post:

Tromso vs Brighton predictions, 7-1 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

Sheffield Wednesday vs Bradford predictions, 11-2 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

Football Bet of the Day: Dan Childs has a 4-5 draw no bet selection from League One

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