Conference League final kick-off, date & TV info

Date Wednesday, May 27

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

Competition Conference League final

TV TNT Sports 1

Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano bet builder tips

Ismaila Sarr to score at any time

Pathe Ciss to be carded

Over two goals

Returns 17-2 with bet365

Leading man to make his mark

Ismaila Sarr has been far and away Crystal Palace's leading light this season and in no competition has that been more true than the Conference League, in which has scored nine goals in 11 games.

The Senegalese star has netted six goals in the Eagles' last five knockout games and looks a tempting price to get on the scoresheet once more considering his influence in this side.

Not only does Sarr have the most goals in this competition, he also has taken the most shots (42) and ranks third on the list for shots on target (16).

His expected goals per 90 minutes of 0.71 is also in the top six in the competition and he looks the Eagles' likeliest route to goal.

Combative Ciss may fall foul of the referee

One issue that Rayo Vallecano may face in this clash is that they are not a young team. Only AEK Larnaca and Lincoln Red Imps have had a higher average age in the Conference League this season and that is particularly true at the back.

Former Newcastle centre back Florian Lejueune is set to be joined by Pathe Ciss and the pair are 35 and 32 respectively.

The Senegalese Ciss has picked up four cautions in ten starts in this competition and could well get into a real physical battle with Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Expect referee Maurizio Mariani, who dished out 26 yellows and a red in seven Champions League games this season, to keep a keen eye on Ciss.

High-scoring clash fancied

The two Conference League finals to have featured English teams have produced eight goals and this could be another high-scoring affair.

Crystal Palace have gone eight games without a clean sheet and have conceded 17 goals in that run, so they may have to outscore their opponents if they are to lift the trophy.

Eight of Rayo Vallecano's last 11 games in this competition have produced three or more goals and this looks set to follow suit.

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Conference League final FAQs

When is Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League?

Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano takes place on Wednesday, May 27 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano being played?

The venue for the game is the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

Where can I watch Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano ?

TNT Sports 1 is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano ?

Crystal Palace are 9-10 to win, Rayo Vallecano are a 31-10 chance and the draw is 12-5 with bet365.

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