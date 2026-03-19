AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace kick-off, date & TV info

Date Thursday, March 19

Kick-off 5.45pm

Venue AEK Arena, Larnaca

Competition Conference League

TV TNT Sports 3

Crystal Palace remain at the head of the Conference League betting and they will be hoping to make it third time lucky when they head to Cyprus to take on AEK Larnaca for the second leg of their round of 16 tie.

Things are finely-poised after last Thursday's 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park and the Eagles will know all too well about the dangers their opponents possess after they won 1-0 in south London in the league phase of the competition.

AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Under 2.5 goals

2pts 20-21 BoyleSports

Best player bet

Maxence Lacroix to be shown a card

11-2 bet365

AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace preview

Crystal Palace have twice found difficulty in breaching the Conference League's best defence and cohesive Cypriot side AEK Larnaca will be looking to frustrate the Eagles for a third time in the second leg of their round of 16 tie.

Despite dominating the shot count 13-2 at Selhurst Park last Thursday, Oliver Glasner's side head to Larnaca locked level following a goalless draw and they have already been held on European trips to Zrinjski Mostar and Fredrikstad this season.

AEK Larnaca edged out Palace 1-0 in south London in the league phase of the competition, another game the Eagles controlled, recording 15 shots to the visitors' four.

But that should be expected given Palace's Premier League quality and the Cypriots are no strangers to soaking up the pressure, having conceded only once in seven Conference League fixtures.

The only goal that AEK Larnaca conceded came courtesy of a 94th-minute equaliser to Swedish outfit Hacken and five of their seven matches have gone under 1.5 goals, which should be a sign of things to come.

Palace's performances have improved as their Premier League status came under risk but Sunday's goalless draw at home to ten-man Leeds, when they failed to register a shot on target, further illustrated a lack of conviction.

AEK Larnaca's aim will be to stay in the tie as long as possible and a proud home record of just three defeats in 20 matches this season makes Palace easy to swerve at odds-on.

The Eagles may finally find their breakthrough, but Imanol Idiakez's men won't prove easy to budge, and a cagey clash in Cyprus could be on the cards.

Lacroix lively price for a card

Only two players have committed more fouls in this season's Conference League than the 16 made by Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix and he could represent card value in a tense tie.

Four of those came in the opening leg draw and the Frenchman may be caused more problems by the physical presence of AEK Larnaca forward Riad Bajic.

AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace Bet Builder

One or both teams not to score

Ismaila Sarr to have two or more shots on target

Zlatan Alomerovic to make four or more saves

Pays out at 7-1 with bet365.

Key stats for AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace

♦ AEK Larnaca have conceded only one goal in seven Conference League fixtures

♦ Six of Larnaca's seven Conference League matches have gone under 2.5 goals

♦ Under 2.5 goals has obliged in five of Palace's last seven games

♦ Larnaca have managed just six shots in 180 minutes of action against Palace this season

♦ The Eagles have lost only two of their last ten matches

AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace in the Conference League. Here are the latest odds for tonight's match.

Market Odds AEK Larnaca

19-4 Crystal Palace

4-7 Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace team news and predicted line-ups

AEK Larnaca

Jorge Miramon was forced off in last week’s first leg and joins Valentin Roberge, Youssef Amyn, Giorgos Naoum and Jimmy Suarez on the sidelines.

Predicted line-up (5-4-1): Alomerovic; Ionannu, Milicevic, Saborit, Ekpolo, Garcia; Rohden, Ledes, Pons, Ivanovic; Bajic.

Subs: Cabrera, Gurfinkel, Mudrazija, Kyriakou, Gerasimou, Loukaidis, Gonzalez, Thoma.

Crystal Palace

Cheick Doucoure and Eddie Nketiah remain sidelined but Daniel Munoz (shoulder) and Dean Henderson (illness) should return having missed Sunday's draw with Leeds.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Johnson, Kamada, Wharton, Mitchell; Sarr, Guessand; Strand Larsen.

Subs: Hughes, Lerma, Pino, Sosa, Clyne, Devenny, Mateta, Munoz.

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FAQs

When is AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace in the Conference League?

AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace takes place on Thursday, March 19 and kicks off at 5.45pm GMT.

Where is AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace being played?

The venue for the game is the AEK Arena in Larnaca, Cyprus.

Where can I watch AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace?

TNT Sports 3 is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace?

AEK Larnaca are 19-4 to win, Crystal Palace are a 4-7 chance and the draw is 3-1.

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