Concacaf Gold Cup predictions and odds: El Tri can secure comfortable success

Where to watch Sunday's Concacaf Gold Cup matches

Trinidad and Tobago v St Kitts and Nevis

Viaplay Sports 1, 8.30pm Sunday

Mexico v Honduras

Viaplay Sports 2, 1am Monday

Best bets

Mexico to win to nil

2pts 5-4 bet365

Trinidad and Tobago

1pt 4-5 bet365

Concacaf Gold Cup predictions

Diego Cocca was axed as Mexico manager on the eve of the Concacaf Gold Cup after just seven games in charge, which means Jaime Lozano will preside over El Tri's bid for a 12th continental title, which begins against Honduras in the early hours of Monday morning.

Despite their off-field issues, Mexico start the tournament as favourites to extend their record as the most successful side in Gold Cup history.

El Tri have won four of the last seven Gold Cups and reached at least the semi-finals in the last eight editions, and they have should have few problems getting their 2023 campaign off to a winning start.

Honduras have failed to score in their last four meetings with Mexico and lost heavily to Canada recently before a 1-0 defeat to Venezuela in their only warm-up for the tournament.

The Catrachos gained just four points from a possible 42 in World Cup qualifying and Mexico seem likely to keep them at bay in a comfortable success.

Earlier in the night, Trinidad and Tobago open against playoff winners St Kitts and Nevis, and they should start with a win.

St Kitts needed a penalty shootout to get past both Curacao and French Guiana in qualifying and are ranked 35 places below Trinidad & Tobago.

Four wins, including a 1-0 victory over Jamaica, and two draws from their last six games have teed T&T up perfectly for this tournament, and they should come out on top of this one.

