Concacaf Gold Cup predictions and odds: Mexico can bounce back from World Cup heartache

Verdict

Mexico are the most successful team in Concacaf Gold Cup history, lifting the trophy on eight of 16 occasions, and they look worthy favourites to triumph at the 2023 tournament which kicks off in the early hours of Sunday morning with the USA's Group A fixture against Jamaica.

Defending champions USA are hosting the tournament with the exception of Canada's group-stage match against Guadeloupe, which takes place in Toronto. The Stars and Stripes have lifted the trophy on seven occasions and are 2-1 to succeed this year.

Mexico were beaten by USA in the 2021 final, losing 1-0 after extra-time but they seem determined to bounce back.

El Tri's interim head coach Jaime Lozano has picked a vastly experienced squad featuring 11 players with at least 30 caps.

Mexico had a disappointing experience at the World Cup, suffering a group-stage exit for the first time since 1978, although their only defeat was a 2-0 reverse to Argentina.

There was a change of head coach after Qatar 2022 with Lozano replacing Gerardo Martino, but Mexico have opted against making excessive changes to the playing squad.

Lozano has identified some fresh talent including Barcelona's 21-year-old right back Julian Araujo and Feyenoord's 22-year-old striker Santiago Gimenez, who scored 15 goals in the Eredivisie this season.

There is a nice balance of youth and established players in the squad and Mexico look well equipped to go all the way.

USA's prospects are not as strong and there is a possibility that the Stars and Stripes could fall short of reaching the final for the first time since 2015.

BJ Callaghan concludes his spell as USA's temporary head coach - standing in for Gregg Berhalter - at the Concacaf Gold Cup, and he has chosen a youthful squad.

Fourteen of the USA's 23-man group have been capped fewer than ten times and their inexperience could show from the very first match.

Jamaica were runners-up at the 2015 and 2017 Concacaf Gold Cups and they have every chance of reaching another final.

The Reggae Boyz are managed by Heimir Hallgrimsson, the man who led Iceland to the 2018 World Cup, and their squad features seven Premier League players, including Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock, Aston Villa forward Leon Bailey, Fulham winger Bobby Decordova-Reid , Everton winger Demerai Gray and West Ham striker Michail Antonio.

The Jamaicans look extremely strong and they can make a big impression, starting with their Group A contest against the USA on Saturday night.

A close match is on the cards in Chicago and Jamaica look great value to avoid defeat.

