Concacaf Gold Cup predictions and odds: More to come from Panama

Where to watch Monday's Concacaf Gold Cup matches

Costa Rica v Panama

Viaplay Sports 2, 1.30am Tuesday

El Salvador v Martinique

Viaplay Sports 1, 11.30pm Monday

Panama (red) were edged out by Mexico in their recent Nations League playoff Credit: Ethan Miller

Concacaf Gold Cup predictions

Panama finished fourth in the recent Concacaf Nations League, beating Costa Rica twice in the group stage during their prolonged run to the finals.

They will fancy their chances of getting their Gold Cup campaign up and running at the first time of asking, as Costa Rica are winless in their last three matches.

Los Ticos have failed to score in two of their last three outings and they have conceded first in every match they have played in 2023. Their youthful squad looks vulnerable and there's value in the 6-4 about a Panama win, which also looks the safest bet of the game.

Costa Rica have won just one of their last six meetings with Panama and it is hard to see them improving that record this week, given recent performances.

Los Ticos have won just two of their last seven matches in all competitions and they have been shut out in two of their last three. A lack of goals has been a common theme in matches between these two sides.

Each of the last eight meetings have seen one or both teams fail to score, while only one of their last ten fixtures has seen more than two goals scored in the game, so a Panama win to nil may also appeal to more bullish punters.

El Salvador can also open their campaign with a comfortable win, and they can do so without conceding.

La Selecta have won their opening fixture at the Gold Cup on the last two occasions, and they arrive in decent shape.

El Salvador won their opening two fixtures at the 2021 tournament without conceding and an inexperienced Martinique side may struggle to lay a glove on their rivals.

Only four Martinique players have more than ten international appearances and they haven't defeated a Central American team since claiming a 2-0 victory over Nicaragua at the 2017 Gold Cup, which was also the last time they won their opening fixture at this competition.

