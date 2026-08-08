Colchester vs Southampton predictions, 4-1 Bet Builder tip, team news and odds

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Colchester vs Southampton kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, August 8

Kick-off 5.30pm

Venue JobServe Community Stadium, Colchester

Competition EFL Cup

TV Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Main Event

Southampton, the team denied a shot at the Premier League courtesy of a spying row, can train their sights on League Two Colchester United instead this weekend.

Saints couldn't stop winning in the second half of last season and ought to be able to continue in that vein in the EFL Cup first round at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Colchester vs Southampton betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Southampton-Southampton double result

1pt 20-21 BoyleSports

Best player bet

Brad Ihionvien to be carded

11-4 bet365

Colchester vs Southampton preview

Walsall's win at Bristol City on Thursday night was a timely reminder of football's vagaries, especially at this stage of the season, but there still seems no reason to think that Southampton won't get the job done in the EFL Cup against their League Two hosts, Colchester.

Colchester are a decent League Two outfit who will thoroughly enjoy this opportunity to flex their muscles against superior opposition. But there is no doubt that Saints are superior.

Tonda Eckert's men were FA Cup semi-finalists last season and a trip to Wembley away from promotion to the Premier League until their spying stupidity was exposed.

They are still smarting from that, but they were absolutely flying at the end of last term with just one loss – against Manchester City, so hardly any disgrace there – after January.

Eckert, a hugely popular figure at St Mary's, has kept his squad largely intact and made one or two additions while pre-season has gone satisfactorily enough.

All of which, of course, is in stark contrast to Colchester, where takeover talk fell flat, mirroring the mood among supporters.

Manager Danny Cowley, like Eckert a firm favourite with his side's fans, has barely managed to spend anything in the window and their results over the summer have been somewhere between modest and poor.

Then, of course, there is the gulf of two divisions, something Walsall successfully straddled at Ashton Gate, but Saints are on a different level to the Robins.

This is effectively pre-season with the big EFL kick-off not until next weekend, so expect rustiness, mistakes and loads of substitutions from managers who are still trying to find their ideal line-ups.

But if Leo Scienza, Lewis Dobbin and one or two others get time on the ball and Southampton start knocking it around as they can, then the abyss between these teams should be clear enough.

Southampton can get this won early, so go for the Saints-Saints double result at just short of evens.

Bad Brad is a proper card collector

Colchester player Brad Ihionvien has signed on loan from Peterborough and Cowley is hoping for goals from the 22-year-old.

Whether that works out or not time will tell, but what does look certain is that Ihionvien is going to come up with cards, quite possibly plenty.

Injuries limited Ihionvien to 18 games last term but he still managed to get booked six times. The season before he managed eight yellows in 19 matches.

He has even managed to get himself a booking in pre-season. He looks well worth backing to be shown a card.

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Colchester vs Southampton Bet Builder

Lewis Dobbin anytime goalscorer

Tonda Eckert cannot hide his love for new frontman Lewis Dobbin, who has hit the net three times in pre-season since his move from Aston Villa.

Over 2.5 goals

Saints' firepower options seem better than ever and an open game can produce three goals or more.

Over ten corners

Saints had eight corners in their win at Northampton at this stage of last season's competition and can set the tone for another high count.

Pays out at 4-1 with bet365

Key stats for Colchester vs Southampton

Colchester have lost in round one of the EFL Cup in 16 of the last 21 seasons

Southampton have lost only one of their last 25 games – and that was a 2-1 defeat at Man City in the FA Cup

The U's signed off last season with four wins in their final six matches

New signing Lewis Dobbin has scored three times in four games for Southampton in pre-season

Colchester vs Southampton betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Colchester 11-2 Southampton 1-3 Draw 19-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Colchester vs Southampton team news and predicted line-ups

Colchester

Keeper Tom Smith has recovered from injury so should wear the gloves. New signing from Wolves Leon Chiwome is set to play up front.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Smith; Hunt, Raggett, Tucker, Iandolo; Digby, Oni, Payne; Anderson, Chiwome, Ihionvien.

Subs: Leake, Vincent-Young, Kuffour, Perry, Bishop, Akande, Williams.

Southampton

Midfielders Caspar Jandar and Finn Azaz are both doubts. Canada striker Cyle Larin returned to the club only this week.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Peretz; Bree, Stephens, Harwood-Bellis, Welington; Matsuki, Downes; Sugawara, Scienza, Dobbin; Brereton-Diaz.

Subs: Manning, Wood, Bragg, Robinson, Roerslev, Oyekunie, Archer.

Read more:

Both teams to score tips and predictions: Our 8-1 acca for Saturday's action

EFL Cup: Clarets should power past County

William Hill Scottish Premiership predictions: Buddies may struggle to stop free-scoring Saints

FAQs

When is Colchester vs Southampton in the EFL Cup?

Colchester vs Southampton takes place on Saturday, August 8 and kicks off at 5.30pm BST.

Where is Colchester vs Southampton being played?

The venue for the game is the JobServe Community Stadium in Colchester, Essex.

Where can I watch Colchester vs Southampton ?

The match will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

What is the match betting for Colchester vs Southampton ?

Colchester are 11-2 to win in 90 minutes, Southampton are the 1-3 favourites and the draw is 19-4 with bet365.

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