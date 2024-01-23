Chelsea Women v Real Madrid Women predictions and betting odds
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Chelsea v Real Madrid in the Women's Champions League on Wednesday
Where to watch Chelsea Women v Real Madrid Women
TNT Sports 1 & DAZN, 8pm Wednesday
Best bet
Chelsea to win & over 2.5 goals
2pts 3-4 Hills
Chelsea Women v Real Madrid Women odds
Chelsea Women 4-11
Real Madrid Women 8-1
Draw 9-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Chelsea Women v Real Madrid Women predictions
Chelsea's two fixtures with Real Madrid were billed as the headline matches in the group stage of the Women's Champions League this season but heading into their meeting at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, the clubs are in highly contrasting positions.
The Blues lead the way in Group D with eight points from four games and can secure a spot in the quarter-finals with a win at home, but Real Madrid are out of the running having failed to win any of their four games in Group D.
They are playing for pride but are unlikely to cause many problems for Emma Hayes's side, who are fresh from a 3-1 win over Manchester United and have won 11 of their last 16 games in 90 minutes.
The reverse fixture between these sides in November finished 2-2 but Chelsea were on the wrong end of some poor refereeing decisions and had won the shot count 20-4.
Missing Sam Kerr until the end of the season is far from ideal for the Blues but Lauren James demonstrated she is a worthy deputy with a hat-trick against Manchester United on Sunday.
And with that in mind, a comfortable win for the hosts looks on the cards.
A bet on Chelsea to win and over 2.5 goals has clicked in each of their last four matches in all competitions and looks the best bet once again when they welcome Real Madrid to the capital.
Published on 23 January 2024inFootball tips
Last updated 14:36, 23 January 2024
