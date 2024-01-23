Chelsea Women v Real Madrid Women predictions and betting odds

Where to watch Chelsea Women v Real Madrid Women

TNT Sports 1 & DAZN, 8pm Wednesday

Best bet

Chelsea to win & over 2.5 goals

2pts 3-4 Hills

Chelsea Women v Real Madrid Women odds

Chelsea Women 4-11

Real Madrid Women 8-1

Draw 9-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Chelsea Women v Real Madrid Women predictions

Chelsea's two fixtures with Real Madrid were billed as the headline matches in the group stage of the Women's Champions League this season but heading into their meeting at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, the clubs are in highly contrasting positions.

The Blues lead the way in Group D with eight points from four games and can secure a spot in the quarter-finals with a win at home, but Real Madrid are out of the running having failed to win any of their four games in Group D.

They are playing for pride but are unlikely to cause many problems for Emma Hayes's side, who are fresh from a 3-1 win over Manchester United and have won 11 of their last 16 games in 90 minutes.

The reverse fixture between these sides in November finished 2-2 but Chelsea were on the wrong end of some poor refereeing decisions and had won the shot count 20-4.

Missing Sam Kerr until the end of the season is far from ideal for the Blues but Lauren James demonstrated she is a worthy deputy with a hat-trick against Manchester United on Sunday.

And with that in mind, a comfortable win for the hosts looks on the cards.

A bet on Chelsea to win and over 2.5 goals has clicked in each of their last four matches in all competitions and looks the best bet once again when they welcome Real Madrid to the capital.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.