Chelsea Women v BK Hacken Women predictions, betting odds and tips: James can lead the Blues' charge

Where to watch Chelsea Women v BK Hacken Women

DAZN & TNT Sports Extra, 8pm Thursday

Best bet

Lauren James to score at any time

1pt 10-11 Hills

Chelsea Women v BK Hacken Women odds

Chelsea Women 1-10

BK Hacken Women 20-1

Draw 15-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Chelsea Women v BK Hacken Women predictions

Chelsea are two points behind Women's Champions League opponents BK Hacken after two group matches, but the WSL champions' class should tell in Thursday's meeting at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have much to prove after a 4-1 defeat to Arsenal in Sunday's league match, but Emma Hayes' side have won their last ten home matches and they should overpower their Swedish opponents, who have finished their domestic season and haven't played since beating Real Madrid three weeks ago.

There is little value to be had in backing a home victory at 1-10, and it looks a better idea to support Lauren James to score at any time at 10-11 with Hills.

The England playmaker is capable of taking a firm grip on proceedings and has scored a total of five goals in her last two home league matches, so she could be the one to lead the Blues' charge as they look to put Sunday's defeat to the Gunners behind them.

