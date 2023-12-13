Chelsea Women v BK Hacken Women predictions, betting odds and tips: James can lead the Blues' charge
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Chelsea Women v BK Hacken Women in the Women's Champions League on Thursday
Where to watch Chelsea Women v BK Hacken Women
DAZN & TNT Sports Extra, 8pm Thursday
Best bet
Lauren James to score at any time
1pt 10-11 Hills
Chelsea Women v BK Hacken Women odds
Chelsea Women 1-10
BK Hacken Women 20-1
Draw 15-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Chelsea Women v BK Hacken Women predictions
Chelsea are two points behind Women's Champions League opponents BK Hacken after two group matches, but the WSL champions' class should tell in Thursday's meeting at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues have much to prove after a 4-1 defeat to Arsenal in Sunday's league match, but Emma Hayes' side have won their last ten home matches and they should overpower their Swedish opponents, who have finished their domestic season and haven't played since beating Real Madrid three weeks ago.
There is little value to be had in backing a home victory at 1-10, and it looks a better idea to support Lauren James to score at any time at 10-11 with Hills.
The England playmaker is capable of taking a firm grip on proceedings and has scored a total of five goals in her last two home league matches, so she could be the one to lead the Blues' charge as they look to put Sunday's defeat to the Gunners behind them.
Published on 13 December 2023inFootball tips
Last updated 17:23, 13 December 2023
