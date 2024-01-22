Chelsea v Middlesbrough bet builder tips for EFL Cup for a 12/1 betslip + get £50 in bet builder free bets from Paddy Power

Ninety minutes from Wembley. It's time for the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals, with four sides still hoping to get their hands on the season's first bit of silverware.

Michael Carrick's Championship Middlesbrough caused an upset last week, beating Chelsea 1-0 at the Riverside. Can they hold onto their slender lead at Stamford Bridge? Meanwhile Fulham have some work to do as they welcome Liverpool to Craven Cottage, with the visitors 2-1 ahead after their comeback win at Anfield in the first leg.

The even better news is that Paddy Power are offering a £50 free football bet on these EFL Cup matches for you to use on bet builders.

Grab your £50 Paddy Power football free bet builder bet bonus here .

Chelsea v Middlesbrough Bet Builder Tips for Tuesday

Here's our 12.46/1 bet slip for Chelsea v Middlesbrough on Tuesday:

Chelsea to win @1-5 with Paddy Power

While Middlesbrough won the first leg of the tie, Chelsea are a formidable presence at home, and will especially be one against a Championship side. Chelsea have averaged 1.64 goals across 11 home games, and while Middlesbrough have fared well away in the Championship with 1.93 goals per match, they'll likely struggle against the Blues with the bookies pricing them at 9-4 to advance to the final, compared to Chelsea at 1-3.

Both teams to score (BTTS) Yes @17-20 with Paddy Power

However, Middlesbrough will likely be dogged in their performance to hold onto their lead, and with both teams not particularly goal-shy in their respective leagues, Middlesbrough boast a higher goal total per away match than at home (1.93 vs 1.07). The markets have priced BTTS at 17/20 and we're expecting the Premier League team to concede a goal. Middlesbrough also boasts the top goalscorer in this season's Carabao Cup in Morgan Rogers.

Cole Palmer anytime goalscorer @6/4 with Paddy Power

With Chelsea being likely to score, Cole Palmer being the highest Premier League goalscorer in Chelsea's line up may be the obvious choice. While he missed a massive opportunity in the last leg, his season's track record speaks louder than his mishap, and 6-4 could be good value for the youngster to score once more - we'll take our chances and punt on the Blues' leading man.

Chelsea to receive the most cards @7-5 with Paddy Power

While the 1st leg of the tie saw both teams pick up one card each, Chelsea currently hold the notorious record of having been awarded the most cards in the Premier League, with 66 yellow cards this season to date. We expect Middlesbrough to dig in and try to frustrate Chelsea and to also nick a goal in the return leg, and if they do, it would be no surprise to see Chelsea players show their frustrations. Paddy Power has this priced at 7-5.

Note that odds are accurate at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

EFL Carabao Cup full schedule including Chelsea v Middlesbrough

Here's the full schedule of this week's EFL Cup action, with details of which matches are televised. You can claim a £50 Paddy Power bet builder free bet here to spend on these matches:

Tuesday, January 23 2024

8.00pm - Chelsea v Middlesbrough (Sky Sports)

Wednesday, January 24 2024

8.00pm - Fulham v Liverpool (Sky Sports)

How can I watch the EFL Carabao Cup semi-finals including Chelsea v Middlesbrough?

Sky Sports are showing both of this week's fixtures.

Grab a £50 Paddy Power Football Free Bet on EFL Cup matches and Chelsea v Middlesbrough

Previously, we mentioned that Paddy Power is offering a £50 free bet for January's EFL Cup semi-final matches to use on bet builders.

Now, you can follow these straightforward steps outlined below to claim your £50 free bet and use it on EFL Cup football matches. It's a quick, secure, and hassle-free process.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and cli ck the Join button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £50 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power Chelsea v Middlesbrough betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days SMS verification required Bets placed on Greyhound racing markets are excluded. Only deposits via cards will qualify

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.