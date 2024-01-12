Championship football: full fixture list, kick-off times, where to watch + £30 in free bets from Sky Bet

The toughest league in world football? The Championship is back this weekend and things are fascinatingly poised at both ends of the table.

Can Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town hold onto their automatic promotion place? Can Sheffield Wednesday pull off the great escape? Another thrilling weekend of action awaits in England's second tier.

Championship weekend schedule

Here's the full schedule of the weekend's Championship action, with details of which matches are televised.

Friday, January 12 2024

8.00pm - Hull City v Norwich City (Sky Sports)

Saturday, January 13

12.30pm - Coventry City v Leicester City (Sky Sports)

3.00pm - Birmingham City v Swansea City

3.00pm - Cardiff City v Leeds

3.00pm - Huddersfield Town v Plymouth Argyle

3.00pm - Millwall v Middlesbrough

3.00pm - Preston North End v Bristol City

3.00pm - Rotherham v Stoke City

3.00pm - Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday

3.00pm - West Bromwich Albion v Blackburn Rovers

5.30pm - Ipswich Town v Sunderland (Sky Sports)

Sunday, January 14

12.00pm - QPR v Watford (Sky Sports)

How can I watch the Championship

Sky Sports are showing four Championship fixtures live this weekend.

