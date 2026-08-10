Championship contenders West Ham and Wolves catch the eye in EFL Cup first round

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The EFL Cup first round gave fans an early glimpse of this season's Championship, League One and League Two contenders.

First impressions can be misleading, of course, but we have highlighted some punting pointers for this season's ante-post markets.

Championship big guns have plenty of firepower

Clubs relegated from the Premier League are desperate to kick off the new season strongly and West Ham and Wolves stylishly cleared the first hurdles in their path.

Portsmouth made an assured start at the London Stadium on Saturday before Nuno Espirito Santo's Hammers scored three goals in seven minutes either side of half-time.

Taty Castellanos struck twice and Jarrod Bowen got the other goal for the hosts. Bowen is 11-2 favourite to be the Championship's top goalscorer while Castellanos, who has been linked with a move away from east London, is 11-1.

West Ham's Pablo, who started up front alongside Castellanos, hit the post with one of his three shots as he hopes to silence his critics this season.

The 22-year-old failed to score a Premier League goal after arriving in January, having struck ten times in 12 Primeira Liga starts for Gil Vicente. He could be an interesting each-way contender at 25-1 in the top-scorer betting.

Wolves were impressive 3-0 winners over Port Vale on Friday in manager Cesar Peixoto's first competitive game.

Their attacking unit, like West Ham's, looks capable of tormenting Championship defences.

Wolves, lining up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, took an early lead through striker Adam Armstrong before central midfielders Andre and Fer Lopez both got on the scoresheet.

Mateus Mane, who sparkled in the Premier League last season, started behind Armstrong before Mexico striker Raul Jimenez came on for the last 20 minutes.

Ace penalty-taker Jimenez is 9-1 to be this season's top goalscorer but 16-1 shot Armstrong scored 28 Championship goals for Blackburn in 2020-21 and 24 for Southampton in 2023-24.

Norwich and Millwall should succeed in contrasting styles

Philippe Clement transformed Norwich last season, taking them from a relegation fight to the brink of the playoffs, and they started 2026-27 with a 4-1 EFL Cup win over MK Dons.

Clement averaged 1.8 points per game after arriving in November – the same rate as third-placed Millwall kept up over the entire season.

Norwich striker Mohamed Toure played a big role in last term's resurgence. He scored after just 40 seconds against the Dons and set up the Canaries' second goal six minutes later.

The last of the even-money has disappeared about Norwich finishing in the top eight and qualifying for the expanded Championship playoffs.

But Millwall look a solid bet at 13-8 to make the top eight again after narrowly missing out on automatic promotion last season.

They play a far more pragmatic style of football than Clement's Canaries, as demonstrated by Saturday's penalty-shootout win at QPR.

Not only were there under 2.5 goals in 90 minutes – a late Mark Sykes own goal earned QPR a 1-1 draw – but also in the shootout.

Millwall goalkeeper Lukas Jensen saved all four of QPR's penalties to seal a 2-0 win for the Lions, who were the lowest-scoring team in last season's top eight.

Hometown heroes Bradford target promotion in League One

League One's big two Leicester and Sheffield Wednesday ground out 1-0 EFL Cup victories over Northampton and Bolton.

But there were more impressive displays from two of their promotion rivals, Bradford and Luton.

Bradford finished fourth last term, claiming 15 of their 22 wins at home, and they dominated a 2-0 win over National League runners-up Rochdale.

The Bantams had 11 shots on target to Dale's two and Bradford's Nick Powell, who scored in four pre-season games, was twice denied by the woodwork.

Graham Alexander's side should prove hard to beat at Valley Parade again this term and they are 11-2 for promotion.

Luton's 3-0 win at League Two Gillingham was even more emphatic as Jack Wilshere's men had 66 per cent of possession and 11 shots on target.

Winger Gideon Kodua scored and hit the post during his 21-minute substitute appearance and exciting striker Callum Marshall, another graduate of West Ham's youth system, should be fit for the weekend trip to Reading.

Luton won eight of their last ten games in 2025-26, also lifting the EFL Trophy, and they are a standout 7-2 with bet365 to finish in the top two.

Salford retain punters' faith despite dramatic exit

Most of the fancied runners in the Championship and League One advanced to the EFL Cup second round but League Two favourites Salford lost 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw with visitors Shrewsbury.

Those bare facts do not tell the tale of a feisty, dramatic contest which featured two red cards and nine missed penalties in the shootout.

Salford's new manager Peter Cklamovski said he was "disappointed" after his side were eliminated despite having 72 per cent possession.

But the plunge on Salford to win the title has not been affected by their cup exit. They were cut from 11-2 to 9-2 over the weekend and are as short as 7-2 with one bookmaker.

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