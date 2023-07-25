Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Champions League

Wednesday's Champions League qualifying predictions: Bank on goals in Bulgaria

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Wednesday's Champions League qualification matches

Ludogorets midfielder Nonato in action against Anderlecht in the 2022-23 Europa Conference League
Ludogorets midfielder Nonato in action against Anderlecht in the 2022-23 Europa Conference LeagueCredit: BRUNO FAHY

When to bet

Ludogorets v Olimpija Ljubljana
7.45pm Wednesday

Best bet

Over 2.5 goals in Ludogorets v Olimpija Ljubljana
1pt 11-10 Paddy Power

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Wednesday's Champions League predictions

Free-scoring Ludogorets have started their season like a train and it's hard not to see goals in their Champions League second qualifying round first-leg tie against Olimpija Ljubljana.

Ludogorets have not failed to score in any of their last 11 home league and cup games, piling up 35 goals in the process.

In the last seven days they have crushed Kosovo champs Ballkani 4-0 to complete a 4-2 aggregate success in the previous round.

And they followed that up by battering Etar 5-0 in the Bulgarian League with former Schalke forward Bernard Tekpety making it four goals in two games.

Olimpija can play their part in a match where over 2.5 goals at 11-10 looks a lot more attractive than a cramped price about the hosts.

All three of the Slovenian side's matches this term have produced 2-1 scorelines and they have not kept a clean sheet on their travels since March.

The Big Kick-Off 2023-24: get your 80-page edition in the Racing Post on Monday, July 31 - or you can pre-order your copy here

Click here for more top sport betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Steve DaviesRacing Post Sport
Published on 25 July 2023Last updated 15:01, 25 July 2023
icon
more inChampions League
more inChampions League