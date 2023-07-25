Wednesday's Champions League qualifying predictions: Bank on goals in Bulgaria

When to bet

Ludogorets v Olimpija Ljubljana

7.45pm Wednesday

Best bet

Over 2.5 goals in Ludogorets v Olimpija Ljubljana

1pt 11-10 Paddy Power

Wednesday's Champions League predictions

Free-scoring Ludogorets have started their season like a train and it's hard not to see goals in their Champions League second qualifying round first-leg tie against Olimpija Ljubljana.

Ludogorets have not failed to score in any of their last 11 home league and cup games, piling up 35 goals in the process.

In the last seven days they have crushed Kosovo champs Ballkani 4-0 to complete a 4-2 aggregate success in the previous round.

And they followed that up by battering Etar 5-0 in the Bulgarian League with former Schalke forward Bernard Tekpety making it four goals in two games.

Olimpija can play their part in a match where over 2.5 goals at 11-10 looks a lot more attractive than a cramped price about the hosts.

All three of the Slovenian side's matches this term have produced 2-1 scorelines and they have not kept a clean sheet on their travels since March.

