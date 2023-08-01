Racing Post logo
Champions League

Wednesday's Champions League qualifying predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Wednesday's Champions League second qualifying round second leg ties

FK Qarabag coach Qurban Qurbanov
FK Qarabag coach Qurban QurbanovCredit: SOPA Images

Where to watch

Galatasaray v FK Zalgiris
TNT Sports 1, 7.30pm Wednesday

Best bets

Qarabag 5pm
2pts 21-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

KI Klaksvik to qualify 6pm
1pt 6-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Galatasaray & BTTS 7.30pm
1pt 9-4 Boyles

Wednesday's Champions League qualifying preview

Qarabag's sensational home form makes them a compelling proposition to see off Rakow Czestochowa in the second leg of their second qualifying round tie in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Qarabag have lost just one competitive home game in 18 months with a number of top teams repelled in Baku in that time. Since March 2022, Zurich, Nantes, Freiburg and Gent have all tried their luck against the Azeri powers and none has come away with a victory.

Gurban Gurbanyov's men must win to have a chance of going through to the next stage having been edged out 3-2 in a thriller in Poland, where Sonny Kittel scored at the death to give Rakow the advantage on aggregate.

But the Azerbaijan champs bossed the shot count 10-6, chalked up eight corners to Rakow's three and should overcome their guests on Wednesday.

Bookmakers have taken a very strident view on who successfully comes through the all-Scandinavian dust-up between Hacken and KI Klaksvik.

The case for Swedish champions Hacken certainly looks impressive – they play in a very competitive domestic league and nailed down a 0-0 draw in Klaksvik last week. 

But it's worth pointing out that KI also drew 0-0 at home in the previous round against mighty Hungarians Ferencvaros – and then flew out to Budapest a week later and won 3-0.

They've yet to concede in three qualifying matches so the evidence suggests Hacken will have to work hard to see them off. KI's task is not a forlorn one and they are a handsome price to progress.

Galatasaray have amassed a classy squad for this season and, even minus newbies Wilfried Zaha and Mauro Icardi, they can overpower Zalgiris.

It was, however, 2-2 in Lithuania last week and there was enough rustiness in the Turkish side's ranks to suggest the visitors can play their part in another cracker.

Steve DaviesRacing Post Sport
Published on 1 August 2023Last updated 17:34, 1 August 2023
