Wednesday's Champions League predictions and free football tips

Where to watch

RB Leipzig v Young Boys

TNT Sports 3, 5.45pm

Celtic v Feyenoord

TNT Sports 2 & TNT Sports Ultimate, 8pm

Antwerp v Barcelona

TNT Sports 6, 8pm

Porto v Shakhtar Donetsk

TNT Sports 7, 8pm

Borussia Dortmund v PSG

TNT Sports 3, 8pm

Atletico Madrid v Lazio

TNT Sports 4, 8pm

Best bets

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals in Celtic v Feyenoord

2pts 20-23 BoyleSports

Barcelona to win to nil

1pt 21-10 Betfair



Borussia Dortmund draw no bet

1pt 15-8 BoyleSports

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Wednesday's Champions League predictions

Celtic v Feyenoord

Celtic have not won a game in the Champions League group stage since 2017 and they will be hoping to pick up a conciliatory victory when they host Feyenoord in their final European match of the season.

The Bhoys have taken just a point from their previous five games as their dismal displays on the continental stage continue.

Brendan Rodgers’ men also suffered domestic disappointment at the weekend as Kilmarnock came from 1-0 down to beat the Scottish Premiership champions 2-1, increasing the negative feeling surrounding the club.

Their Dutch opponents are confirmed as third-placed finishers in the group, meaning that they will progress to the Europa League.

Arne Slot’s side are favourites for the clash but have lost all of their last nine Champions League away games.

With question marks over both teams, the safer play looks to be goals.

Both teams have found the net in six of Celtic’s last seven home games and seven of their last nine matches in all competitions have seen three or more goals.

RB Leipzig v Young Boys

RB Leipzig will progress to the knockout stages as runners-up in Group G while opponents Young Boys are confirmed as third-place finishers.

The hosts are a short price to pick up their fourth win of the group stages.

Antwerp v Barcelona

Antwerp are the only team left in the Champions League yet to take a single point from their group games and their wait could go on as they host Barcelona.

Three of Antwerp’s five defeats have come without them scoring and a repeat of that looks likely against group winners Barca. Take the visitors to win to nil.

Porto v Shakhtar Donetsk

Porto simply need to avoid defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk to progress to the knockout stage thanks to their 3-1 win in the reverse fixture.

The Ukrainian side will be hoping to channel the spirit of their 1-0 win over Barcelona to produce another big Champions League result.

Borussia Dortmund v PSG

Group F remains the most delicately balanced with all four teams still able to progress to the knockout stages.

Dortmund are already through and need just a point from this home clash with Paris Saint Germain to top the section.

PSG need to win or draw and hope that the result in Newcastle’s clash with Milan goes their way if they are to reach the round of 16.

Dortmund have only lost two of their last 30 home games and the visitors have already shown their propensity to disintegrate under pressure, so BVB look worth backing in the draw no bet market.

Atletico Madrid v Lazio

Atletico Madrid and Lazio are both safely through to the round of 16 but a win for the Italian side will see them through as section winners while anything else will confirm Atleti as top dogs in Group E.

