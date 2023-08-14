Tuesday's Champions League qualifying predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Best bets

Sam Lammers to score at any time in Servette v Rangers

BBC Scotland, 7.30pm Tuesday

1pt 17-5 Hills

Aris Limassol to beat Rakow Czestochowa

TNT Sports 4, 6pm Tuesday

1pt 27-20 Coral

Tuesday's Champions League qualifying predictions

Rangers take a 2-1 lead to Geneva for the second leg of their tie with Servette in the Champions League third qualifying round but they let their Swiss opponents off the hook at Ibrox.

The Gers were 2-0 up inside 15 minutes before conceding a penalty just before half-time and were unable to extend their lead despite Servette being reduced to ten men in the 59th minute.

Forward Sam Lammers missed a couple of excellent chances, one of them brilliantly saved by Servette cat Joel Mall, but the Dutchman scored his first Rangers goal in the tenth minute of Saturday's 4-0 win over Livingston.

Lammers had four attempts at goal in the first leg and is worth backing to get on the scoresheet against a Servette side who were largely outclassed by Michael Beale's men in Glasgow.

If Rangers progress they are likely to face Lammers' boyhood club PSV Eindhoven in the playoff round as the Eredivisie giants lead Austria's Sturm Graz 4-1 after the home leg.

One tie which could produce a turnaround is Aris Limassol's clash with Rakow Czestochowa of Poland. Cypriot champions Aris scored a late goal to cut the Poles' advantage to 2-1 and they dominated possession in the away leg, in which they had eight shots at goal to their hosts' six.

Aris certainly have plenty of attacking firepower, thumping BATE Borisov 6-2 and 5-3 in the previous round, and they can see off Rakow, whose manager Marek Papszun stepped down in May after guiding the club to their first Polish title.

