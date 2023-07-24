Racing Post logo
Champions League

Tuesday's Champions League qualifying predictions: Copenhagen can outclass Icelandic minnows

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Tuesday's Champions League qualification matches

FC Copenhagen kept mighty Manchester City quiet in the Champions League last season
FC Copenhagen kept mighty Manchester City quiet in the Champions League last seasonCredit: Lars Ronbog

When to bet

Breidablik v FC Copenhagen
8.15pm Tuesday

Best bet

FC Copenhagen to win & over 1.5 goals v Breidablik
2pts 11-10 BoyleSports

Tuesday's Champions League predictions

Manchester City failed to find the net in just two of 13 Champions League ties last season, so take a bow FC Copenhagen for being one of those opponents who thwarted the Citizens' best-laid plans.

The Danes managed a 0-0 draw at home to City during a group stage in which they also carved out goalless stalemates against both Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla.

It didn't stop them finishing bottom of the section but it confirmed that Copenhagen are a decent side, who ought to be far too hot for Icelandic champs Breidablik to handle in the first leg of their second qualifying round tie.

Jacob Neestrup's Danish champions began their Superliga season at the weekend with a tidy 2-1 win at Lyngby and they should be a cut above Breidablik, who laboured past Shamrock Rovers in the previous round.

Copenhagen are short enough but given that only four of 12 teams in Iceland's top flight have shipped more home goals than Breidablik, back the visitors and over 1.5 goals at odds-against.

Steve DaviesRacing Post Sport
Published on 24 July 2023
