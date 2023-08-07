Tuesday's Champions League predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Best bets

Sparta Prague to beat Copenhagen

TNT Sports 2, 7pm Tuesday

1pt 12-5 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Over 3.5 goals in PSV Eindhoven v Sturm Graz

TNT Sports 1, 7.30pm Tuesday

1pt 6-4 Betfair, Paddy Power

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Tuesday's Champions League qualifying predictions

Copenhagen distinguished themselves at home in the 2022-23 Champions League group stage, drawing with Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund and tournament winners Manchester City.

They lost their three away fixtures by an aggregate score of 11-0, however, and are worth opposing in the home leg of their tie with Sparta Prague in the third qualifying round.

The Danes eased past Iceland's Breidablik 8-3 on aggregate in the previous round but they can expect a far tougher test against Sparta, who have made a strong start to the new domestic season.

They have won their first three games in the Czech top flight, having claimed their first title since 2013-14 in May. Manager Brian Priske, the former Denmark and Portsmouth defender, will be keen to upset his compatriots at the Parken Stadium and Sparta, fresh from a 5-2 weekend win over Pardubice, look a tempting price.

A late Noa Lang goal sealed a 1-0 win for PSV Eindhoven against Feyenoord in Friday's Dutch Super Cup but their clash with Sturm Graz should provide more entertainment.

Last season PSV beat Monaco 4-3 on aggregate in their first Champions League qualifying tie before losing 3-2 to Rangers and they scored 15 goals in six Europa League Group A matches, finishing as runners-up to Arsenal.

Sturm Graz, who have won their first two Austrian Bundesliga matches 2-0 and 3-0, were solid at home in last term's Europa League but lost 6-0 away to Feyenoord and could be set for a lively trip to the Netherlands.

