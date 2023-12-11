Tuesday's Champions League predictions and free football tips

Where to watch

Lens v Sevilla

TNT Sports 4, 5.45pm

Union Berlin v Real Madrid

TNT Sports 4, 8pm

Salzburg v Benfica

TNT Sports 8, 8pm

Napoli v Braga

TNT Sports 7, 8pm

Inter v Real Sociedad

TNT Sports 6, 8pm

Copenhagen v Galatasaray

TNT Sports 2, 8pm

Best bets

Lens to beat Sevilla

1pt Evs Coral , Ladbrokes

Under 2.5 goals in Salzburg v Benfica

1pt 6-5 Betfair , Hills , Paddy Power



Braga or draw double chance v Napoli

1pt 7-4 Betfair , Paddy Power





T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Tuesday's Champions League predictions

Lens v Sevilla

Neither Lens nor Sevilla can qualify for the Champions League knockout phase but their clash at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis will determine which club finishes third in Group B and drops into the Europa League.

Lens are in prime position on five points, while Sevilla are on two and should be opposed in France, having lost three of their last four away games.

Lens are unbeaten in their last seven home fixtures at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, beating Arsenal as part of that run.

Union Berlin v Real Madrid

Real Madrid are one of only two clubs with a 100 per cent record in this season's Champions League group stage and they will be looking to make it six wins from six games when they visit Union Berlin.

The Bundesliga hosts have had a tough time of it in Europe and domestically this season, struggling to juggle the two, although they restored some confidence with a 3-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Salzburg v Benfica

A win by two goals or more against Salzburg would secure a place in the Europa League for Benfica but even that added incentive is unlikely to result in a high-scoring match.

Both of these sides have struggled for goals in the competition, netting only seven between them.

Salzburg can qualify by keeping Benfica at bay and given their last three games in all competitions have produced only two goals, a bet on under 2.5 goals could be the way to go.

Napoli v Braga

Napoli are a shadow of the team who ripped up Serie A last season and their pursuit of a Champions League last-16 spot comes down to the final matchday in Group C.

They can progress by avoiding defeat but that could be easier said than done against Braga, who are worth backing to pick up at least a point.

Napoli have won just one of their last six games in all competitions, losing four of those assignments, including a 1-0 defeat to Juventus on Friday.

Inter v Real Sociedad

Inter and Real Sociedad are through to the last 16 but engage in a straight shootout for top spot in Group D at the San Siro.

Real Sociedad lead the way on goal difference after the 1-1 draw in September's fixture in Basque country but Inter have been red-hot in Serie A this season and will take some stopping.

Copenhagen v Galatasaray

Copenhagen can progress to the last 16 with a win over Galatasaray but would also go through if they draw and Manchester United fail to beat Bayern Munich.

Only a win will do for Galatasaray, though, with the Super Lig club's goal difference inferior to the Danes.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.