RB Leipzig v Manchester City predictions: Trophy favourites face tricky knockout opener

Best bets

RB Leipzig draw no bet

1pt 12-5 bet365

Bernardo Silva to be shown a card

1pt 4-1 bet365, Hills

Team news

RB Leipzig

Janis Blaswich will deputise for injured goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi and Leipzig are also without Dani Olmo and Abdou Diallo. Christopher Nkunku and Konrad Laimer are fit again.

Manchester City

John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte are sidelined. Bernardo Silva could be used in a more defensive role again.

Match preview

Manchester City's defence of their Premier League title has not been as straightforward as bookmakers expected and the Citizens also face a trappy Champions League last-16 tie against RB Leipzig.

Pep Guardiola's side appeared to have struck a significant blow in the title battle by winning 3-1 at Arsenal last week but Saturday's 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest allowed the Gunners to return to the top of the table.

In-form Manchester United are just three points behind City but Guardiola cannot let domestic pressures distract from the pursuit of a first Champions League title.

City, as they tend to be at this stage of the competition, are warm favourites to rule Europe and the English champions are just 2-11 to qualify from their first knockout test against Leipzig.

While the Citizens can have few complaints about facing the team lying fifth in the Bundesliga, their patchy away form, the absence of star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, and Leipzig's attacking quality mean City are worth opposing in the first leg.

Leipzig had a tough start to the season, sacking Domenico Tedesco after a shock 4-1 home defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk on matchday one of the Champions League group stage.

Tedesco had won the German Cup and taken them to the Europa League semi-finals in 2021-22 but the decision to replace him with Marco Rose has paid off.

Rose's first game in charge was a 3-0 home win over Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig have lost just two of their 16 Bundesliga matches since his arrival, the second a 2-1 loss to highflying Union Berlin on February 11.

They responded to that setback with a 3-0 win at Wolfsburg last weekend in which star forward Christopher Nkunku made his long-awaited return from injury.

Last season's Bundesliga player of the year will be pushing for a start against City, having scored a Champions League hat-trick against them in September 2019 (admittedly in a 6-3 group-stage defeat).

Even if Nkunku is fit enough only for the bench, Leipzig can send out a classy attacking quartet of Andre Silva, Dominik Szoboszlai, Emil Forsberg and Timo Werner to test a City side whose last five away results include defeats at Southampton, Manchester United and Tottenham, as well as the disappointing draw at Forest.

Leipzig won their last four group games, including a 3-2 home victory over Real Madrid, scoring 12 goals, and they also beat City 2-1 on matchday six of the 2021-22 group stage.

They are an appealing draw-no-bet price and they may pinpoint City's Bernardo Silva as a potential weak link. The Portugal international was booked at Arsenal, where he had to make four tackles in an unfamiliar left-back/defensive midfield role, and is a tempting bet to pick up another card.

Key stat

Manchester City have won only one of their last five away matches in all competitions

Probable teams

RB Leipzig (4-2-3-1): Blaswich; Simakan, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum; Laimer, Schlager; Szoboszlai, Nkunku, Werner; Silva

Subs: Klostermann, Forsberg, Henrichs, Halstenberg, Haidara, Kampl, Poulsen

Manchester City (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake; Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Gundogan, Grealish, Foden; Haaland

Subs: Alvarez, Palmer, Lewis, Gomez, Phillips, Dias, Perrone

Inside info

RB Leipzig

Penalty taker Christopher Nkunku

Assist ace Dominik Szoboszlai

Set-piece aerial threat Willi Orban

Card magnet Konrad Laimer

Manchester City

Penalty taker Riyad Mahrez/Erling Haaland

Assist ace Jack Grealish

Set-piece aerial threat Erling Haaland

Card magnet Rodri

