PSV v Arsenal predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Dutch leaders can finish on a high

Best bet for PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal

PSV draw no bet 1pt 17-20 Hills

PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal odds

PSV 29-20

Arsenal 7-4

Draw 14-5

PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal team news

PSV

Hirving Lozano is suspended and Jerdy Schouten (unspecified injury) and Jordan Teze (head) are doubts. Armel Bella-Kotchap (shoulder) is out. Noa Lang (unspecified) has not started a game for more than two months.

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta is likely to consider changes but will not be able to select Jurrien Timber (knee), Thomas Partey (thigh), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) or Fabio Vieira (groin). Bukayo Saka (foot) and Gabriel Martinelli (illness) were absent from training on Monday. Martinelli is expected to stay in the capital.

PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal predictions

PSV Eindhoven's unbeaten home sequence reached 25 games with a 2-0 victory over Heerenveen on Thursday and the Dutch leaders can conclude the Champions League group stage on a high note by defeating Arsenal at the Philips Stadion.

There is nothing of note riding on the game with both sides safely through to the round of 16 and Arsenal confirmed as group winners, but PSV have a proud home record to protect and they will be in a confident frame of mind after winning their last eight fixtures.

Peter Bosz's side have won all 15 of their Eredivisie games to open up a ten-point lead over second-placed Feyenoord. They ensured Champions League knockout stage qualification with a game to spare with last month's stunning 3-2 success away to Sevilla when they came from two goals behind to secure a massive three points.

PSV are the Dutch top flight's leading scorers with 52 goals, although they were outclassed by Arsenal on matchday one, subsiding to a 4-0 defeat.

Mikel Arteta had the luxury of fielding his fringe players during the second half of that meeting and he could give many of them a chance from the off in Eindhoven.

Arteta was clearly frustrated after his team's 1-0 Premier League loss at Aston Villa on Sunday and would rather avoid a second loss in four days, but he will also be looking at the bigger picture with an eye on keeping his key players fresh for the busy festive period.

The Gunners have four Premier League matches left on their December schedule and they begin the new year with a high-profile FA Cup tie at home to Liverpool.

With so many important games coming up it would make sense to reduce the risk of injuries to key personnel and there is value in topping up the minutes of backup players who may be needed in the weeks ahead.

Bosz has no such concerns with his team facing just two more domestic fixtures (one league and one cup) before the Dutch winter break.

PSV appear likely to go with a strong side and they can be rewarded with a high-profile success and an extension of their remarkable unbeaten home record.

Key stat

PSV are unbeaten in their last 25 home games.

Probable teams

PSV (4-2-3-1): Benitez; Dest, Ramalho, Boscagli, Van Aanholt; Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, Til, Tillman; De Jong.

Subs: Vertessen, Saibari, Pepi, Junior, Obispo, Sambo, Babadi, Drommel, Waterman.

Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Cedric, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Rice, Havertz; Nelson, Nketiah, Trossard.

Subs: Raya, White, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Saka, Jesus, Elneny, Walters.

Inside info

PSV

Star man Luuk De Jong

Top scorer Luuk De Jong

Penalty taker Luuk De Jong

Card magnet Olivier Boscagli

Assist ace Johan Bakayoko

Set-piece aerial threat Luuk De Jong

Arsenal

Star man Bukayo Saka

Top scorer Bukayo Saka

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka/Jorginho

Card magnet Kai Havertz

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal b et builder predictions

PSV to win

PSV are unbeaten in their last 25 home games and they may have the edge over Arsenal, who are likely to be well below full-strength.

Under 3.5 goals

Three of Arsenal's last four away games have featured just a single goal and a low-scoring outcome looks probable in Eindhoven.

Jorginho to be carded

Jorginho looks set to be given a rare opportunity but he might struggle to pick up the pace of the game and could enter referee Tobias Stieler's notebook.

Pays out at 16-1 with Paddy Power

