PSG vs Bayern Munich predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich kick-off, date & TV info

Date Tuesday, April 28

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Parc des Princes, Paris

Competition Champions League

TV Amazon Prime Video

Paris Saint-Germain swept all before them to lift the Champions League last season and they are three games away from retaining their crown after beating Liverpool in the quarter-finals.

However, they are not favourites to go all the way this term as that title belongs to their semi-final opponents, Bayern Munich.

PSG may have been underestimated, though, and they can prove they are Europe's best team in tonight's semi-final first leg at the Parc des Princes.

PSG vs Bayern Munich betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Paris Saint-Germain to win

1pt 13-10 general

Best player bet

Nuno Mendes to have a shot on target

13-10 Coral, Ladborkes

Longshot

Joshua Kimmich first player to be booked

12-1 bet365

PSG vs Bayern Munich preview

Trophy-holders Paris Saint-Germain have improved in every round of this season's Champions League but they may need to find yet another gear if they are to get the chance to defend their crown in Hungary as they take on outright favourites Bayern Munich in their semi-final.

Unlike PSG, Bayern cruised through the league phase, winning seven of their eight games to finish second, and the strength of their knockout performances has been enough for them to usurp Arsenal as market-leaders.

Vincent Kompany's men followed up a 10-2 aggregate thrashing of Atalanta with an impressive pair of victories over Real Madrid in the quarter-finals but the level of difficulty will ramp up even more in Paris, where the hosts' experience could prove pivotal.

Bayern were great against Real. However, it turned into a shootout and PSG's ability to control a game better than their visitors should suit them well in the first leg.

Shutting out Liverpool over two legs to win 4-0 in the quarter-finals is no mean feat and their dominant display in the home leg was particularly impressive, as Luis Enrique's men had 74 per cent of the possession, won the expected-goals (xG) battle 2.35-0.17 and prevented the Reds from even managing a shot on target.

Bayern are an excellent side but there is every chance they will suffer a similar fate in the French capital. Neither Joshua Kimmich nor Aleksandar Pavlovic are great at controlling the engine room, unlike PSG's midfield metronome Joao Neves, while defenders Jonathan Tah and Dayot Upamecano are susceptible to costly errors at the back.

Bayern are a team on the up, and Harry Kane and Michael Olise are a threat any time they are on the pitch, but there are issues that PSG can exploit.

The Bavarians won 2-1 when the pair met in the league phase. However, PSG put in a number of below-par performances during that stage of the competition and showings of that kind have since been eradicated, so expect revenge to be exacted when it matters more.

Mendes may have licence to roam

One area the Parisians will look to exploit is down Bayern's right. Olise isn't the most willing runner on the wing while right-back Josip Stanisic is pretty inexperienced when it comes to facing attackers as fearsome as PSG's.

Bayern's defensively suspect right side should give Nuno Mendes licence to get forward and the pacey Portuguese may get a fair few chances to let fly on the overlap.

Mendes has averaged a shot on target every 126 minutes over his past 16 PSG appearances and he is a big price to test Manuel Neuer in Paris.

Kimmich could be caught out

Bayern midfielder Kimmich has been one of the best players in his position for a number of years but pace has never been his strong suit and he can often get overrun by energetic opponents.

Vitinha's potential absence should help, although PSG aren't short of options now Fabian Ruiz is back, and he, Neves and Warren Zaire-Emery could cause Kimmich all sorts of problems. The German, who has three Champions League bookings, is likely to be drawn into a few early fouls.

PSG vs Bayern Munich Bet Builder

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score or assist

Konrad Laimer to be shown a card

Fabian Ruiz to have a shot on target

Pays out at 10-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for PSG vs Bayern Munich

♦ Paris Saint-Germain have won eight of their last nine games

♦ Bayern Munich have won nine consecutive matches

♦ PSG have scored at least three goals in six of their last nine games

♦ Only PSG have scored more than Bayern's tally 37 Champions League goals this term

♦ The Parisians have won four of their last five games to nil

PSG vs Bayern Munich betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on tonight's first Champions League semi-final. Here are the latest odds for the first leg between PSG and Bayern Munich:

Market Odds PSG 5-4 Bayern Munich 7-4 Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

PSG vs Bayern Munich team news and predicted line-ups

PSG

Vitinha will be assessed after missing PSG's last two matches.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Zaire-Emery, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia.

Subs: Hernandez, Beraldo, Zabarnyi, Lee, Mayulu, Barcola, Ramos.

Bayern Munich

Raphael Guerreiro has joined Serge Gnabry, Tom Bischof and Sven Ulreich on the sidelines but Lennart Karl is back in training and could return.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Pavlovic, Kimmich; Olise, Musiala, Diaz; Kane.

Subs: Kim, Ito, Davies, Goretzka, Jackson, Karl, Ofli.

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FAQs

When is PSG vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League?

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich takes place on Tuesday, April 28 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is PSG vs Bayern Munich being played?

The venue for the game is Parc des Princes, Paris.

Where can I watch PSG vs Bayern Munich ?

Amazon Prime Video is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for PSG vs Bayern Munich ?

Paris Saint-Germain are 5-4 to win, Bayern Munich are a 7-4 chance and the draw is 14-5 with Paddy Power.

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