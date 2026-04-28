PSG vs Bayern Munich Bet Builder: Jamie Griffith has a juicy treble for tonight's Champions League semi-final

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PSG vs Bayern Munich kick-off, date & TV info

Date Tuesday, April 28

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Parc des Princes, Paris

Competition Champions League

TV Amazon Prime Video

Champions League favourites Bayern Munich head to Paris this evening for the first leg of their semi-final against holders Paris Saint-Germain.

The Parisians were beaten by Bayern in the league phase but have found a new gear since and should exact their revenge.

Jamie Griffith has picked out three selections for the Parc des Princes showdown and his Bet Builder pays out at 10-1. Click here to read Jamie's in-depth semi-final preview

PSG vs Bayern Munich Bet Builder predictions

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score or assist

Konrad Laimer to be booked

Fabian Ruiz to have a shot on target

Pays out at 10-1 with Paddy Power

Kvaratskhelia could steal the show

Paris Saint-Germain's dominant home victory against Liverpool in the round of 16 showed just how well they control games at the Parc des Princes and they should create plenty of chances in this first leg.

Its likely Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will play a big part in those chances, either as a creator or goalscorer.

The Georgian forward has enjoyed an excellent season and seems to save his best for the Champions League, in which he has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 13 appearances.

Kvaratskhelia only seems to be improving, too, having added five more goals and two assists to his tally in PSG's last five Champions League games.

He will be up against an inexperienced right-back in Josip Stanisic and a Bayern defence which has kept only two clean sheets in seven matches is unlikely to keep him quiet.

Laimer likely to struggle in Paris

On the opposite flank to Stanisic, Bayern's Konrad Laimer also looks set for a tricky evening.

PSG's tricky youngster Desire Doue is always a handful – he has been fouled 18 times in ten Champions League appearances – so the fact he was rested over the weekend should have Laimer worried.

Ousmane Dembele's tendency to drift to the right wing will also ensure the Austrian is kept busy at all times and Achraf Hakimi's pace on the overlap will present another challenge.

Although he has played only nine times, Laimer's four Champions League bookings is the most of any Bayern player so he was already a likely card candidate without factoring in Doue's brilliance and he is a big price to fall foul of the referee in Paris.

Super Spaniard should pose a threat

Vitinha's injury has been a blow to PSG but it has at least dovetailed nicely with the return to fitness of another key midfielder, Fabian Ruiz.

The Spaniard has been eased back by Luis Enrique following a lengthy spell on the sidelines and he now looks ready to start, and he will be eager to show what the Parisians have been missing.

Ruiz is vastly experienced and his ability to expertly time runs into the box could catch out a Bavarians defence which conceded four times to Real Madrid over two quarter-final legs.

PSG's box-crashing midfielder has registered six shots on target in as many Champions League appearances this term and should test Manuel Neuer in Paris.

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