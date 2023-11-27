PSG v Newcastle Champions League predictions, betting odds and tips: get 40-1 on a shot on target with Sky Bet
Where to watch PSG v Newcastle
You can watch Paris St-Germain v Newcastle in the Champions League on Tuesday, November 28, live on TNT Sports 2 at 8pm
Match prediction & best bet
PSG to win & over 2.5 goals
3pts 11-8 bet365, Sky Bet
PSG v Newcastle odds
Paris St-Germain 8-13
Newcastle 9-2
Draw 16-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
PSG v Newcastle team news
Paris St-Germain
Brilliant youngster Warren Zaire-Emery has joined Nuno Mendes and Marquinhos on the sidelines. Defender Presnel Kimpembe is closing in on a return but may not be risked against Newcastle.
Newcastle
Joe Willock, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Callum Wilson and Matt Targett are injured. Sean Longstaff (ankle) will be assessed but Sandro Tonali is suspended.
PSG v Newcastle predictions
Newcastle's 4-1 home win over Paris St-Germain has been the clear highlight of their Champions League campaign and the Magpies require another special performance in the return fixture at Parc des Princes.
Group F has lived up to its billing as the toughest section in this season's competition and Eddie Howe's men made an impressive start, grinding out a 0-0 draw away to Milan before that dazzling victory against PSG.
Fabian Schar's stunning late strike capped a glorious evening at St James' Park, where even PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe seemed to be overawed by the atmosphere.
However, Newcastle's chances of progressing to the last 16 have been severely dented by home and away defeats to Borussia Dortmund and they can expect a far tougher challenge in the away clash with PSG.
Toon striker Alexander Isak returned to action with the opening goal in Saturday's 4-1 home win over Chelsea in the Premier League. Isak's availability after a month on the sidelines is a rare bit of good news on the injury front for Newcastle, whose squad depth will be tested in Paris.
Fringe players Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett, along with youngsters Alex Murphy, Amadou Diallo and Michael Ndiweni, were the substitutes brought on by Howe against Chelsea and the Newcastle bench also featured three goalkeepers and teenage forward Ben Parkinson.
PSG coach Luis Enrique also has some significant injury absentees. The 17-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery scored on his France debut against Gibraltar this month before suffering an ankle injury but the French champions still have goal threats all over the pitch.
Five different players found the net in the 5-2 weekend win over Monaco in Ligue 1 and right-back Achraf Hakimi, who averages 2.3 shots per game in the league, is as short at 7-1 in the first-goalscorer betting.
PSG have responded well to their drubbing by Newcastle on matchday two. They have won seven of their subsequent eight matches in all competitions, scoring at least three goals in all seven of those victories.
The only blot on their record was a lively 2-1 defeat away to Milan on matchday four, when PSG hit the woodwork twice, and the hosts look a decent bet to beat Newcastle in a match featuring over 2.5 goals.
PSG's defeat at San Siro means just three points separate the four teams in Group F so there should be no complacency from the French champions, especially given their chastening away defeat to Newcastle.
The visitors pose an attacking threat through Isak, Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almiron but the senior players in their starting 11 will need to put in some heroic shifts if they are to deny PSG a seventh straight home win.
Key stat
Paris St-Germain have scored 20 goals in their last six home games in all competitions
Probable teams
Paris St-Germain (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Skriniar, Hernandez, Mukiele; Ruiz, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe
Subs: Soler, Barcola, Kolo Muani, Kurzawa, Pereira, Asensio, Kang-In
Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon
Subs: Livramento, Miley, Dummett, Ritchie, Diallo, Ndiweni, A Murphy
Inside info
PSG
Star man Kylian Mbappe
Top scorer Kylian Mbappe
Penalty taker Kylian Mbappe
Card magnet Fabian Ruiz
Assist ace Ousmane Dembele
Set-piece aerial threat Milan Skriniar
Newcastle
Star man Bruno Guimaraes
Top scorer Alexander Isak
Penalty taker Alexander Isak
Card magnet Joelinton
Assist ace Kieran Trippier
Set-piece aerial threat Jamaal Lascelles
PSG v Newcastle bet builder predictions
A goal to be scored in both halves
This has been a winning bet in seven of PSG's last eight home matches in all competitions as well as in their 4-1 loss at Newcastle on matchday two
Ousmane Dembele to score or assist a goal
The PSG winger has four assists in nine Ligue 1 starts this season, scored against Monaco at the weekend, and is averaging three shots per game in the Champions League
Leg 3 Lewis Hall to be shown a card
Dembele is likely to be up against inexperienced left-back Lewis Hall, who was booked in the first ten minutes of his Champions League debut against Borussia Dortmund last time out
Pays out at 11-1 with Paddy Power
Published on 27 November 2023inChampions League
Last updated 13:54, 27 November 2023
