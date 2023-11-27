PSG v Newcastle Champions League predictions, betting odds and tips: get 40-1 on a shot on target with Sky Bet

Sky Bet are offering 40-1 about there being a shot on target in Paris St-Germain v Newcastle. New customers can click here to get those odds . We’ve included further instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch PSG v Newcastle

You can watch Paris St-Germain v Newcastle in the Champions League on Tuesday, November 28, live on TNT Sports 2 at 8pm

Match prediction & best bet

PSG to win & over 2.5 goals

3pts 11-8 bet365, Sky Bet

Not got a Sky Bet account? You can bet on Paris St-Germain v Newcastle here for the chance to earn £40 in free bets

PSG v Newcastle odds

Paris St-Germain 8-13

Newcastle 9-2

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

PSG v Newcastle team news

Paris St-Germain

Brilliant youngster Warren Zaire-Emery has joined Nuno Mendes and Marquinhos on the sidelines. Defender Presnel Kimpembe is closing in on a return but may not be risked against Newcastle.

Newcastle

Joe Willock, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Callum Wilson and Matt Targett are injured. Sean Longstaff (ankle) will be assessed but Sandro Tonali is suspended.

PSG v Newcastle predictions

Newcastle's 4-1 home win over Paris St-Germain has been the clear highlight of their Champions League campaign and the Magpies require another special performance in the return fixture at Parc des Princes.

Group F has lived up to its billing as the toughest section in this season's competition and Eddie Howe's men made an impressive start, grinding out a 0-0 draw away to Milan before that dazzling victory against PSG.

Fabian Schar's stunning late strike capped a glorious evening at St James' Park, where even PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe seemed to be overawed by the atmosphere.

However, Newcastle's chances of progressing to the last 16 have been severely dented by home and away defeats to Borussia Dortmund and they can expect a far tougher challenge in the away clash with PSG.

Toon striker Alexander Isak returned to action with the opening goal in Saturday's 4-1 home win over Chelsea in the Premier League. Isak's availability after a month on the sidelines is a rare bit of good news on the injury front for Newcastle, whose squad depth will be tested in Paris.

Fringe players Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett, along with youngsters Alex Murphy, Amadou Diallo and Michael Ndiweni, were the substitutes brought on by Howe against Chelsea and the Newcastle bench also featured three goalkeepers and teenage forward Ben Parkinson.

Click to get 40-1 on a shot on target in PSG v Newcastle with Sky Bet

PSG coach Luis Enrique also has some significant injury absentees. The 17-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery scored on his France debut against Gibraltar this month before suffering an ankle injury but the French champions still have goal threats all over the pitch.

Five different players found the net in the 5-2 weekend win over Monaco in Ligue 1 and right-back Achraf Hakimi, who averages 2.3 shots per game in the league, is as short at 7-1 in the first-goalscorer betting.

PSG have responded well to their drubbing by Newcastle on matchday two. They have won seven of their subsequent eight matches in all competitions, scoring at least three goals in all seven of those victories.

The only blot on their record was a lively 2-1 defeat away to Milan on matchday four, when PSG hit the woodwork twice, and the hosts look a decent bet to beat Newcastle in a match featuring over 2.5 goals.

PSG's defeat at San Siro means just three points separate the four teams in Group F so there should be no complacency from the French champions, especially given their chastening away defeat to Newcastle.

The visitors pose an attacking threat through Isak, Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almiron but the senior players in their starting 11 will need to put in some heroic shifts if they are to deny PSG a seventh straight home win.

Key stat

Paris St-Germain have scored 20 goals in their last six home games in all competitions

Probable teams

Paris St-Germain (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Skriniar, Hernandez, Mukiele; Ruiz, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe

Subs: Soler, Barcola, Kolo Muani, Kurzawa, Pereira, Asensio, Kang-In

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Subs: Livramento, Miley, Dummett, Ritchie, Diallo, Ndiweni, A Murphy

Inside info

PSG

Star man Kylian Mbappe

Top scorer Kylian Mbappe

Penalty taker Kylian Mbappe

Card magnet Fabian Ruiz

Assist ace Ousmane Dembele

Set-piece aerial threat Milan Skriniar

Newcastle

Star man Bruno Guimaraes

Top scorer Alexander Isak

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Card magnet Joelinton

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Jamaal Lascelles

Get 40-1 on a shot on target and earn £40 in PSG v Newcastle free bets with Sky Bet

Sky Bet are offering the chance to earn £40 in free bets if there is a shot on target in Paris St-Germain v Newcastle.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to get 40-1 on a shot on target in Paris St-Germain v Newcastle. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Sky Bet through this link and click Get Offer



Create your username and password



Make a deposit of £5 or more using a card & place a bet on 1+ shot on target in Paris St-Germain v Newcastle at the enhanced price of 40-1



If the bet wins, the winnings from enhanced odds will be credited as 4 x £10 bet tokens

Sky Bet PSG v Newcastle betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with this promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Sky Bet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New customers only

Min/max stake £1

Free bets credited as 4 x £10 bet tokens within 72 hours

Free bet stakes not included in returns

Free bets exclude virtuals

Free bets are non-withdrawable and expire after 30 days

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. See Sky Bet's website for more details.

PSG v Newcastle b et builder predictions

A goal to be scored in both halves

This has been a winning bet in seven of PSG's last eight home matches in all competitions as well as in their 4-1 loss at Newcastle on matchday two

Ousmane Dembele to score or assist a goal

The PSG winger has four assists in nine Ligue 1 starts this season, scored against Monaco at the weekend, and is averaging three shots per game in the Champions League

Leg 3 Lewis Hall to be shown a card

Dembele is likely to be up against inexperienced left-back Lewis Hall, who was booked in the first ten minutes of his Champions League debut against Borussia Dortmund last time out

Pays out at 11-1 with Paddy Power

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.