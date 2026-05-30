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Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, May 30

Kick-off 5pm

Venue Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Competition Champions League

TV TNT Sports 1 & HBO Max

The champions of France and England meet in this evening's Champions League final in Budapest, where Arsenal are aiming to dethrone holders Paris Saint-Germain.

Mikel Arteta has led the Gunners to their first Premier League title in 22 years but they face a powerful PSG side who demolished Inter 5-0 in last season's final.

James Milton has picked out three selections for today's showdown and his Bet Builder pays out at 7-1.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal bet builder tips

Desire Doue to score or assist a goal

Under 1.5 Arsenal goals

Leandro Trossard to have one or more shots on target

Pays 7-1 with bet365. Click here or below to add the Bet Builder straight to your betslip.

Back Doue to shine on the big occasion again

Arsenal's only previous appearance in a Champions League final came in 2006, when they lost 2-1 to Barcelona.

Today's opponents Paris Saint-Germain have much fresher memories of the European football showpiece as they hammered Inter 5-0 in last season's final.

France winger Desire Doue was named player of the match after setting up the opener for Achraf Hakimi and scoring PSG's second and third goals.

Doue, still only 20, has produced plenty of dazzling moments this season and should be backed to score or assist a goal in Budapest.

He has contributed five goals and four assists in the 2025-26 Champions League, despite starting only eight games, and also finished the Ligue 1 campaign in fine form.

Doue's last four league outings yielded two goals and two assists and he poses a massive threat to the Gunners' defence.

Gunners could be stifled by European champions

Arsenal closed out their title-winning campaign with tense 1-0 victories over West Ham and Burnley – two of the three clubs relegated from the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta's champions face a significant step up in class against PSG, so backing under 1.5 Arsenal goals looks a good Bet Builder selection.

They scored only six times in six knockout-stage games against Bayer Leverkusen, Sporting and Atletico Madrid and two of those goals came from the penalty spot.

PSG beat Bayern Munich 5-4 in a frenetic semi-final first leg but Luis Enrique's men stood firm in a 1-1 draw in the return fixture.

They kept clean sheets in three of their four knockout ties against Chelsea and Liverpool this season and beat Arsenal 1-0 and 2-1 in last term's semis.

Take Trossard to test PSG goalkeeper

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli scored in six of his seven league-phase appearances but Leandro Trossard should start on the left wing in the final.

The Belgian forward had nine shots in his final three Premier League starts, scoring the only goal of the game in his side's crucial victory at West Ham.

Trossard is likely to be up against Warren Zaire-Emery, deputising for injured right-back Achraf Hakimi, and the tricky Gunners star should find the space to register a shot on target.

He scored in Arsenal's first Champions League fixture this season, September's 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao, and averages 1.1 shots on target per 90 minutes in Europe.

Read more Champions League previews:

Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal: Wing wizard Kvaratskhelia could light up Champions League final

Champions League Jury: Five of our football experts have their say on PSG vs Arsenal

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