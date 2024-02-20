Porto v Arsenal predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 in free bets from BetMGM

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Porto v Arsenal. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Porto v Arsenal

You can watch Porto v Arsenal in the Champions League at 8pm on Wednesday, February 21, live on TNT Sports 1

Match prediction & best bet

Over 2.5 goals

2pts Evs general

You can bet on Porto v Arsenal here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

Porto v Arsenal odds

Porto 9-2

Arsenal 4-6

Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Porto v Arsenal team news

Porto

Canadian midfielder Stephen Eustaquio is a doubt while defenders Zaidu Sanusi and Ivan Marcano are sidelined with knee injuries. Iranian international Mehdi Taremi is back in contention.

Arsenal

Fabio Vieira and Thomas Partey are back in training and could return to the bench. Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu did not return to training on Tuesday morning and are set to miss out alongside long-term absentee Jurrien Timber.

Porto v Arsenal predictions

Arsenal have silenced their doubters with five straight Premier League victories, firing home 21 goals along the way, and that rich vein of scoring form should ensure a lively start to their Champions League last-16 encounter with Porto at the Estadio do Dragao.

Many felt that a lack of firepower would be Arsenal’s undoing in the Premier League title race but the Gunners have been emphatic in recent weeks, inflicting 6-0 and 5-0 thumpings away to West Ham and Burnley on the back of a 3-1 success at home to title rivals Liverpool.

With Mikel Arteta’s flying forwards in high spirits, Group B winners Arsenal warrant odds-on favouritism but Porto deserve respect too after finishing runners-up to Barcelona in Group H, ending up level on 12 points with the Catalan giants.

Barcelona claimed top spot by virtue of winning both meetings in the group stage but Porto have responded with a ten-match unbeaten run on their own patch, winning nine of those fixtures.

Arsenal represent a hike in grade to the kind of opponents Porto are used to facing domestically but the Gunners’ defensive record on their travels, especially in the Champions League this season, should provide the Portuguese hosts with hope.

Arteta’s men eased past their group rivals PSV Eindhoven, Sevilla and Lens with home advantage at the Emirates Stadium, cruising to 4-0, 2-0 and 6-0 successes.

Yet things proved much tougher in the away fixtures as the Londoners saw both teams score on each occasion, losing 2-1 in France, winning 2-1 in Spain and drawing 1-1 in the Netherlands.

Arsenal have conceded in 11 of their last 14 away games in all competitions and, while their attacking gems may ensure they leave Portugal holding a first-leg lead, backing a glut of goals appeals most.

Porto were involved in some free-scoring encounters of their own in Group H with both teams scoring in four of their six matches and their group-stage campaign ending with a 5-3 win at home to Shakhtar.

Anything but a positive result for the Dragons could be fatal to their qualification aspirations and, although they have recorded clean sheets in five straight home games, keeping the rampant Gunners – and particularly the in-form Bukayo Saka – at bay looks beyond them.

Porto are in fine scoring form themselves, having netted 18 goals in seven matches, so there is plenty of incentive to back over 2.5 goals to land in Arsenal’s sixth straight match.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in each of Arsenal's last eight Champions League away games

Probable teams

Porto (4-2-3-1): Costa; Mario, Pepe, Cardoso, Wendell; Varela, Nico; Conceicao, Pepe Aquino, Galeno; Evanilson.

Subs: Taremi, Otavio, Sanchez, Gonzalez, Borges, Franco, Martinez, Jaime.

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

Subs: Vieira, Partey, Nketiah, Nelson, Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Elneny, Soares.

Inside info

Porto

Star man Evanilson

Top scorer Evanilson

Penalty taker Evanilson

Card magnet Francisco Conceicao

Assist ace Galeno

Set-piece aerial threat Pepe

Arsenal

Star man Bukayo Saka

Top scorer Bukayo Saka

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Card magnet Kai Havertz

Assist ace Martin Odegaard

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Porto v Arsenal b et builder predictions

Bukayo Saka to score or assist

The Gunners hotshot has scored in four straight matches and his five appearances in the Champions League this season have yielded three goals and four assists.

Wendell to be shown a card

Wendell is likely to replace the injured Zaidu Sanusi at left-back and his duel with Saka could spell trouble for a player with six yellows and one red from 17 appearances this season.

Over 8.5 corners

This may be more entertaining than the markets imply and plenty of chances can contribute to plenty of corners. There have been nine or more flag-kicks in four of Arsenal's last five away matches.

Pays out at 8-1 with bet365

Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Porto v Arsenal

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Porto v Arsenal in the Champions League

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on Porto v Arsenal

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.