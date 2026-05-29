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Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, May 30

Kick-off 5pm

Venue Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Competition Champions League

TV TNT Sports 1 & HBO Max

Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal betting tips

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia first goalscorer

1pt 7-1 bet365

Cristhian Mosquera to be shown a card

3pts 11-4 bet365, Hills

Myles Lewis-Skelly to commit over 1.5 fouls

2pts 9-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal predictions

Only Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane have scored more goals in this season's Champions League than Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has done most of his damage in the knockout stages.

The winger scored three times in Paris Saint-Germain's last-16 rout of Chelsea, notched in the quarter-final home leg against Liverpool and struck twice in the 5-4 semi-final success against Bayern Munich.

Arsenal have the best defence in the competition but even their Premier League-winning rearguard may struggle to contain the brilliant Georgian winger.

Kvaratskhelia, who has scored ten goals in just 1,057 minutes of European action, also found the net four times in his last five Ligue 1 appearances.

He had five of PSG's 15 attempts at goal in the away leg against Bayern and looks a tempting price to break the deadlock in Budapest.

The winger scored his side's fourth goal in last season's final and his devastating pace on the counter-attack should worry Arsenal.

Mosquera may struggle to stay out of trouble

With Ben White injured and Jurrien Timber doubtful, Arsenal right-back Cristhian Mosquera could be in the firing line against Kvaratskhelia.

The Spanish defender has been mainly used as a centre-back in his first season in England and he is an eye-catching price to be booked in the final.

Mosquera picked up four yellow cards in his last seven Premier League appearances away from the Emirates Stadium.

That sequence includes cautions in high-pressure fixtures away to Manchester City and West Ham, where he came on at right-back after White's injury.

Kvaratskhelia's dazzling dribbling ability is not the only headache for Mosquera as PSG left-back Nuno Mendes loves to get forward too.

The Arsenal defender averages 1.5 fouls per 90 minutes in the Premier League this term and will be up against a far higher calibre of opponent in the Champions League final.

Arsenal youngster set for tough shift in midfield

Myles Lewis-Skelly's late-season resurgence could earn him a start in central midfield for Arsenal and he can expect to be busy.

The talented youngster had played only one minute in the Champions League knockout stages before coming into the starting line-up for the semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid.

An assured performance in that game saw Lewis-Skelly keep his place for the league trip to West Ham.

His energy and ability on the ball have impressed Mikel Arteta but the midfielder, booked in this term's FA Cup ties against lower-league Portsmouth and Wigan, will have to do plenty of dirty work against PSG.

Lewis-Skelly averages 2.1 fouls per 90 minutes in Europe this term and he may well maintain that rate as he tries to disrupt PSG's midfield unit of Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz.

Read more on the Champions League final:

Champions League Jury: Five of our football experts have their say on PSG vs Arsenal

PSG vs Arsenal Bet Builder: James Milton has a 7-1 treble for Saturday's Champions League final

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